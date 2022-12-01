Read full article on original website
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Tour With Just One Show In New York
What does your social calendar look like for 2023? If you love attending concerts the New York dates are filling up quickly with a new show announced today. Several 2023 shows have already been announced. In Albany we have Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at MVP Arena and John Mellencamp at the Palace Theatre. There are two farewell tours coming to Saratoga with Dead & Company in June and Foreigner in August at SPAC. We have have Metallica set to play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA in 2024.
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience
Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured
Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Central New York Concert with Special Guests
The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be bringing the heat to the JMA Dome in Syracuse next spring, along with special guests The Strokes. The newly announced concert dates are a continuation of the band's massive 2023 international stadium tour. The legendary funk rock group will play Syracuse on Friday,...
Goo Goo Dolls and O.A.R. Announce Syracuse Date on Upcoming Tour
Hey Girl! The Goo Goo Dolls have revealed the details for their The Big Night Out Tour with O.A.R. The massive summer 2023 tour will be sliding into Lakeview Amphitheatre on August 16 2023. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, December 9 at 10am to purchase tickets, go HERE. For those...
Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY
240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
hotelbusiness.com
EJC Hotels jointly acquires hotel in Upstate NY
EJC Hotels, a recently formed New York-based hotel/resort property ownership and management group, has revealed its first joint acquisition, the former Newark Garden Finger Lakes Hotel in Newark, NY. Upon completion of the transaction, the hotel ceased operations to begin an approximately $10-million redevelopment of the site to completely reconceive the interior, exterior and identity of the project.
Taylor Swift Fan Looking For Friends To Hang With In Upstate New York
Are you a Taylor Swift fan? Are you looking to make some new friends? One couple here in the Upstate New York area wants to talk to you. On the Utica Board of Reddit, a recent post caught out eye. One poster is looking for new friends:. Out of curiosity,...
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat
A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State
The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table
With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
$1 million for a modest ranch house. How Onondaga County bought up land for Micron
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County just spent $1 million to buy one of the last homes standing in the way of the giant Micron Technology chip fab development planned in the town of Clay. Paul and Robin Richer, who were among the last holdouts opposed to the county’s plans...
1 year after NY allowed Christmastime hunting, some CNY lawmakers want to let counties ban it
The New York State legislature passed a bill earlier this year that could have a big impact on Upstate New York hunters. The bill would allow counties to opt-out of the new ‘holiday hunt’ season, which went into effect only last year. Gov. Hochul has until the end...
SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
wrfi.org
Headlines for December 5, 2022
The State Comptroller’s Office is seeking to return $20 million of unclaimed money to people in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Voice, the funds consist of remaining cash from old bank accounts, misplaced paychecks, and unused insurance claims. Statewide, the owed money has racked up to $17.5 billion. Just last year, the state returned $348 million in formerly unclaimed funds. New York residents, organizations, and businesses can check for any lost funds owed to them using the comptroller’s database.
