What does your social calendar look like for 2023? If you love attending concerts the New York dates are filling up quickly with a new show announced today. Several 2023 shows have already been announced. In Albany we have Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at MVP Arena and John Mellencamp at the Palace Theatre. There are two farewell tours coming to Saratoga with Dead & Company in June and Foreigner in August at SPAC. We have have Metallica set to play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA in 2024.

14 HOURS AGO