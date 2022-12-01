ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce Tour With Just One Show In New York

What does your social calendar look like for 2023? If you love attending concerts the New York dates are filling up quickly with a new show announced today. Several 2023 shows have already been announced. In Albany we have Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band at MVP Arena and John Mellencamp at the Palace Theatre. There are two farewell tours coming to Saratoga with Dead & Company in June and Foreigner in August at SPAC. We have have Metallica set to play Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA in 2024.
Over 100 Life-Size Dinosaurs Roar into Syracuse For Prehistoric Experience

Go back in time and experience what it was like to be among the dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest roars into Central New York. Take the kids to the only interactive dinosaur event with over 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs in Syracuse. The event that will be held at the New York State fairgrounds features rides, activities, and more dinosaurs than ever before, making it the largest and most realistic traveling dinosaur show in North America.
Hudson Valley Post

Wall Falls At Upstate New York Casino, Many Customers Injured

Serious injuries were reported after a wall fell at a popular new casino in the region. On Friday, first responders rushed to the Resorts World Catskills casino after a wall collapsed. Many Injured After Wall Collapses At Resorts World Catskills Casino. Multiple injuries were reported around 2:30 p.m. on Friday,...
Today in History: This Famous President Was Born in Upstate NY

240 years ago today, on December 5, 1782, America's eighth president was born in Kinderhook, NY. Martin Van Buren, known widely as the "red fox" for his political intensity, made some prominent waves in the New York State government during his time in office (whitehouse.gov). In 1796, a Kinderhook Federalist...
Lite 98.7

Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State

We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
hotelbusiness.com

EJC Hotels jointly acquires hotel in Upstate NY

EJC Hotels, a recently formed New York-based hotel/resort property ownership and management group, has revealed its first joint acquisition, the former Newark Garden Finger Lakes Hotel in Newark, NY. Upon completion of the transaction, the hotel ceased operations to begin an approximately $10-million redevelopment of the site to completely reconceive the interior, exterior and identity of the project.
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New York

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in New York on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the state this holiday season. From NYC's Bryant Park Winter Village and the Standard Hotel to various other rinks throughout New York State, if you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
Frozen Fruit Sold In New York State Recalled Due To Hepatitis A Threat

A recall has been issued for frozen fruit sold in New York State due to potential contamination with hepatitis A. At this point, it doesn't seem safe to eat anything you didn't personally plant, grow and pick yourself. There have been so many food recalls over the past year, it's hard to keep up. The latest affects frozen raspberries that were shipped to and sold in New York State.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Say Goodbye To Low Gas Prices In New York State

The holidays are here and the stress is real! If you are looking for the perfect gift that is affordable, you are not alone. With inflation and shortages, finding the gift that says you care that also saves you a little cash may be more difficult this year than the previous few.
Syracuse Drinks the Whole Country Under the Table

With holidays dedicated to drinking like St. Patrick's Day, New Year's Eve, and Mother's Day, it's surprising that the most popular drinking day in New York is actually the day before Thanksgiving. And Syracuse has something to be proud of (or ashamed of, depending on your persuasion). They outdrank most of the country on a day dubbed Drinksgiving.
Lite 98.7

Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing

It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU football accepts bid to play in Pinstripe Bowl

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) — The Syracuse football team is headed to the Big Apple to face Minnesota in the 2022 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. The bowl trip marks the Orange’s 27th bowl game, where the program holds a 16-9-1 record. The .635 winning percentage is the sixth-best winning percentage in the FBS among […]
wrfi.org

Headlines for December 5, 2022

The State Comptroller’s Office is seeking to return $20 million of unclaimed money to people in Tompkins County. According to the Ithaca Voice, the funds consist of remaining cash from old bank accounts, misplaced paychecks, and unused insurance claims. Statewide, the owed money has racked up to $17.5 billion. Just last year, the state returned $348 million in formerly unclaimed funds. New York residents, organizations, and businesses can check for any lost funds owed to them using the comptroller’s database.
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

