Florence County caretaker accused of abusing vulnerable adult at residence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities have charged a 57-year-old caretaker with abuse.
Deputies arrested Falicia Ann Scott on Wednesday and charged her with abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult. She remained in the Florence County Detention Center Thursday morning on a $30,000 bond, according to online jail records.
According to the deputies, Scott repeatedly hit an adult victim in the head, resulting in a fractured right eye socket and a partially torn left ear. The victim also had other scratches and bruises on their face and body.
The alleged incident happened in November at a residence, according to deputies.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Count on News13 for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.
Comments / 1