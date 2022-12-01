Read full article on original website
Related
KAAL-TV
Rochester man accused of kidnapping, arson argues restitution sentence
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who took a plea deal in a kidnapping and arson case has argued that the restitution Olmsted County Court assigned him is unfair. Michael Steven Drury, 52, pleaded guilty to first-degree arson in August, and sentenced to 48 months in prison with credit for 334 days served. Drury was also ordered to pay $646,249.00 in restitution after setting fire to a portion of a Pine Island woman’s house.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man faces property damage, arson charges after allegedly setting fire in jail cell
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man incarcerated at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center faces new charges of felony 1st-degree property damage and 3rd-degree arson after allegedly setting a fire in one cell and breaking the windows of another holding area Saturday night. Devon Sackett, 45, was initially...
KAAL-TV
Rochester woman arrested on DWI charges after car chase
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman on multiple traffic and DWI charges after a Friday night car chase. Arak Warwien, 25, faces charges of fleeing peace officers in a motor vehicle and on foot; driving while intoxicated; refusing to submit to a breath test; driving after license cancellation; and reckless driving.
mprnews.org
Rochester cops put in the hours with teen drivers
It was a couple days after Rochester's first big snow — and Joyous Bellephant's first winter drive, which began with the fine art of scraping ice off a windshield. "Have any information about driving on snow and slush?” she asked her driving teacher. “Yeah. You should drive slower,”...
KIMT
Olmsted Co. Sheriff: Woman injured after trying to light cigarette while on oxygen
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - A 55-year-old woman was injured after she tried to light a cigarette while on oxygen and it ignited. The sheriff’s office released the information regarding a weekend medical call as a safety warning for the public. It said it was called at 12:05 p.m. Saturday to...
KAAL-TV
RPD releases photos of catalytic converter theft
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police shared surveillance photos of a catalytic converter theft that took place Thursday morning. Officers responded to the 600 block of 6th Avenue SE after a 24-year-old woman reported the theft from her 2006 Toyota Prius. According to surveillance video the woman provided, two...
Stewartville Woman Suffers Burn Injuries in Cigarette Lighting Mishap
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Stewartville woman suffered non-life-threatening burn injuries after she attempted to light a cigarette Saturday afternoon. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the medical call came in shortly after noon from a residence in the 700 block of South Main St. in Stewartville. Deputies learned the woman, who was hooked up to an oxygen tank, attempted to light a cigarette when the flame from the lighter apparently ignited the oxygen.
Pursuit to Lead to Charges for Rochester Woman with Multiple DWIs
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Rochester woman accused of leading deputies on a pursuit throughout southern Rochester Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the pursuit began shortly before 8 p.m. when a deputy noticed the center brake light was out...
KIMT
Warrant issued for suspect in shooting outside bar in NE Iowa
DECORAH, Iowa - One person was injured early Friday following a shooting outside a bar. The Decorah Police Department said a 911 call was received at 1:36 after a reported shooting outside the Corner Bar in downtown Decorah. A victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was located and taken to the...
KGLO News
Criminal complaint gives more details on Monday night’s shooting incident in Mason City
MASON CITY — The preliminary hearing has been set for a Mason City man accused of attempted murder after a shooting incident earlier this week. Police responded to a call of a fight along with a gunshot being fired in the 300 block of 3rd Northwest at about 7:55 PM on Monday night. On arrival, officers found a male victim, who was transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
KAAL-TV
Wykoff man appears in court on attempted murder charge
(ABC 6 News) – A Wykoff man is accused of trying to murder a fellow employee behind an Ostrander bar. Noah Arnold Foster, 23, faces charges of 2nd-degree attempted murder, two counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and a count of 5th-degree assault after allegedly stabbing the other man repeatedly in the chest and shoulder on Nov. 20.
KAAL-TV
Chatfield couple accused of stealing $98K from vulnerable senior to stand trial May 2023
(ABC 6 News) – Bruce and Debra Amundson of Chatfield will stand trial on six counts each of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult in May 2023. The Amundsons were charged in May of this year, after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center gave Olmsted County law enforcement evidence that Bruce Amundson, the victim’s power of attorney, transferred large sums of money from the elderly woman’s bank account into the Amundson’s account via check and electronic transfer.
KGLO News
One year in jail for Mason City man who fled Beje Clark Residential Center
MASON CITY — It’s a year in jail for a man who left the BeJe Clark Residential Center in Mason City earlier this year. Mason City police were called to the center on the morning of October 13th to transport 35-year-old Justin Stauffer to jail for various Department of Corrections-related violations. On arrival, police say Stauffer ran north from the building and boarded a Mason City Transit bus which had stopped nearby on South Harrison. A witness reported Stauffer entering the bus, with officers working with Transit staff to find out which bus he was on.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man to stand trial on 2021, 2022 rape charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of multiple counts of raping children under 13 in 2021, sexually assaulting an adult woman in 2022, and making terroristic threats against an ex-girlfriend will stand trial in January. Quentin Terrell Townsell, was accused of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual...
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
Meth Sale Evidence Found in Rochester Traffic Stop
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A traffic stop in southeast Rochester led to the discovery of drug sale evidence last week. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged 44-year-old Jamaul Gayles of Rochester with second-degree drug sales and third degree drug possession. An Olmsted County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a vehicle with an inoperable tail light Gayles was riding in and noticed a pipe used to smoke controlled substances in the center council of a vehicle, the criminal complaint says.
Autopsies Ordered for Man & Woman Found in SE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Investigators with the Rochester Police Department have ordered autopsies for the man and woman from Rochester found dead in southeast Rochester late Thursday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the man was 58-years-old and the woman was 54-years-old. He said the two had spent Wednesday night...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on westbound I-90 in Freeborn County Friday morning
An Austin man was injured in an accident between an SUV and a semi on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2009 Chevrolet HHR being driven by 74-year old Terry Lee Falch of Austin and a 2014 Kenworth semi being driven by 44-year old Nicholas Wayne Dallman of Wells were both westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:53 a.m. Friday morning when the two vehicles collided near milepost 155 in Manchester Township.
Illegal Firearm Possession Sends Rochester Man to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today to five years in prison for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. 29-year-old Elgin Green entered a guilty plea to the charge through a plea agreement that resulted in the dismissal of a second-degree assault charge and a felony domestic assault charge. He was given credit for the 155 days he is already served in jail.
Comments / 0