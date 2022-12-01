5 listings with kitchens to envy for entertaining

These luxury offerings caught our eye from sink to stovetop. Happy holidays, indeed.

The Victorian town house at 410 Beacon St. in the Back Bay is on the market for $14,950,000 and offers seven bedrooms, six full baths, and two half baths. Via MLS

Why do guests always gravitate toward the kitchen? You could spend hours tidying your home, setting out coasters, fluffing pillows, and yet, by the end of the night, everyone is standing in the kitchen. It could be a reflection of the age-old notion that the kitchen is the heart of the home. Or, as Miss Conduct suggested in 2013, that it is a peek behind the curtains into what is truly happening at a party.

Or it could be the food.

Regardless of our reasons for everyone wanting to be near the action, we found five homes on the market with kitchens well-suited for holiday entertaining. Check them out:

The kitchen in this Federal-style town house comes with an island that could easily host a cooking demonstration and enough storage space to hold all of the gadgets and platters in your arsenal. Recessed lighting and a gorgeous fixture paired with white and natural wood cabinetry make the space feel expansive and bright.

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$7,995,000

4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half bath

5,322 square feet

0.04-acre lot

***

Located in Newton Highlands, this attached home boasts a modern kitchen with a tray ceiling, flat-front-cabinetry, open shelving, white countertops, and an island with a waterfall edge. The space is open to the living area (there is a tray ceiling here, too), so you never have to be far from your guests. (Maybe they will be less inclined to stroll into the kitchen and get in the way? There are stools if they do.) A slider to the patio is nestled between the two. Another plus: stainless steel appliances, including a double oven.

. – Via MLS

$2,799,000

5 bedrooms, 5 full baths, 1 half bath

5,032 square feet

0.28-acre lot

***

Have a lot of pots and pans? There is cabinet space here for all of that and then some. The kitchen in this mid-rise condo comes with floor-to-ceiling cabinets and a refrigerator hidden behind matching paneling. The white waterfall island offers seating, and on-trend open shelves were installed next to muntin-less windows. A grand floor-to-ceiling fireplace separates the kitchen and the living room.

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$5,500,000

3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath

2,877 square feet

Open house Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 2 p.m.

***

Light and bright describes the kitchen, but this is no game; the kitchen in this town house means business. It is dotted with recessed lighting and filled with natural light from a wide window over the sink and the sliders overlooking the deck and the water. The appliances are stainless steel and include a double oven and a pot filler. The quartz-topped island has a wine fridge and seating, and the space shares an open layout with the living room. There’s enough natural light to go around.

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$2,395,000

4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 half bath

1,798 square feet

0.14-acre lot

***

This exquisite modern-industrial kitchen makes cleanup a snap. The smooth cabinet fronts, countertops, and center island have a clean, sleek finish. Stainless steel appliances and grand light fixtures add to the modern aesthetic, and the kitchen is open to the dining and living areas.

. – Via MLS

. – Via MLS

$14,950,000

7 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 2 half baths

10,255 square feet

0.08-acre lot