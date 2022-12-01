Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun...
Livingston Parish authorities praise community for contributions to ‘Christmas Crusade’ charity effort
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – During the cold winter months, warm hearts abound. This is illustrated by the uptick in generosity during the holiday season. According to one study, 30 percent of annual giving occurs in December. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) acknowledged local efforts in this regard...
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries to donate numerous toys, supplies to Salvation Army
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas season, officials across the Bayou State are finding multiple ways to spread holiday cheer. A state agency that is participating in a series of such events is the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF). LDWF says this week it’s planning to...
Dive team pulls truck out of pond in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a truck was found in a pond. EBRSO says the truck “went into a pond on Foster Rd. near Celia Ave.”. The EBRSO Dive Team is taking the truck out of the pond.
Louisiana man arrested after flipping car ‘several times’ off of Antioch Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Honda Fit “flipped several times” in the 9000 block of Antioch Rd. on Saturday, December 3. The driver of that vehicle was identified as Ryan Jackson, 28, of Lutcher. A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to...
Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities are reporting a Sunday (December4) evening crash on Highland Road at Siegen Lane. The incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Traffic: Crash causes congestion on Bluebonnet
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Monday, December 5 crash on Bluebonnet Boulevard near World Ministry Avenue. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
Volunteers, donations in need for 250 Baton Rouge families this Christmas, organization says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is searching for more volunteers and donors to help over 200 families this Christmas. The organization says it matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need for Community Christmas. “The need this year...
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
Louisiana woman accused of trying to run over husband at retail outlet
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) – Shara Samantha Cabellero, 37, of Napoleonville, was arrested over one year after an alleged domestic incident at a local retail outlet. The alleged incident took place in Pierre Part on October 28, 2021. On that date, “deputies interviewed the complainant who advised that he...
Body found on Sherwood Street, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a homicide from Saturday morning. According to BRPD, homicide detectives found a body with multiple gunshot wounds in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street around 11 a.m. The body has been identified as Duquares Smith, 38. The...
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
Traffic Alert: Crash at O’Neal Lane & George O’Neal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are reporting a Sunday, December 4 crash on O’Neal Lane and George O’Neal Lane. The incident occurred around 7:12 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) is at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
2 dogs die in Baton Rouge house fire
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday, Dec. 2. Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on Brookfield Avenue around 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the home. The fire was placed under control within 15 minutes. The...
