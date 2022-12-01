Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement

A group’s challenge of Chicago’s ordinance imposing fees after a vehicle impoundment is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case was filed in 2017 on behalf of vehicle owners who either paid administrative penalties or had judgments entered against them for such penalties under Chicago’s impoundment ordinance. The four plaintiffs in the case had penalties imposed ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Two of the plaintiffs were driving their own vehicle when they were arrested. The other two, children, were driving plaintiffs’ vehicles when they were arrested.

5 DAYS AGO