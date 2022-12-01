Gov. Pritzker and Obama Foundation dedicate historical marker to commemorate President Obama’s presidential announcement

Read full article on original website
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Progressives warm to Jeffries as new Democratic leader
House Minority Leader-elect Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) has gotten off to a good start with the left, pacifying reservations about whether he is progressive enough to lead the new Democratic caucus. Jeffries, who next year will become the first Black lawmaker to lead either party in either chamber, has enjoyed an...
Election reflections—ignore the pollsters, challenge the Democrats
To let the pollsters tell it, Democrats were going to get a “drubbing” or a “shellacking,” just like the one President Barack Obama experienced in 2010 when Dems lost 63 Congressional seats and 6 Senate seats. In contrast, Democrats seem to have gained one Senate seat, and the Georgia runoff may push the number up to two.
PUSH leaders tell students to fight for loan forgiveness program
On Saturday, November 19, at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, supporters joined Reverend Jesse Jackson and Bishop Tavis Grant, national acting executive director for the civil rights organization, in a fight to get the Biden student loan debt program released. At issue is a Trump-appointed Texas judge who has blocked Biden’s...
Illinois Supreme Court considers challenge to Chicago’s impoundment ordinance
A group’s challenge of Chicago’s ordinance imposing fees after a vehicle impoundment is now under consideration by the Illinois Supreme Court. The case was filed in 2017 on behalf of vehicle owners who either paid administrative penalties or had judgments entered against them for such penalties under Chicago’s impoundment ordinance. The four plaintiffs in the case had penalties imposed ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. Two of the plaintiffs were driving their own vehicle when they were arrested. The other two, children, were driving plaintiffs’ vehicles when they were arrested.
U.S. House votes on bill to avert rail strike
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday on an agreement between rail companies and workers to prevent a strike that could have major economic consequences. Lawmakers voted 290 to 137 to back a deal between unions and rail companies that includes pay increases. Now, the Senate must consider the issue.
Rep. LaShawn Ford says SB 828 prison voting rights bill not dead
Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-8th) last week pushed for passage of SB 828 that would have given 27,299 Illinois prisoners the right to vote. It failed by three votes during the veto session, but he has until January 10, 2023 to revive it. Rep. LaShawn Ford’s Senate Bill 828 which would...
