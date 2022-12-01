Read full article on original website
Trial for 2019 Preston fatal shooting avoided with no contest plea
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A man about to go on trial for a 2019 fatal shooting in Preston has avoided trial by pleading nolo contendere and now will be sentenced in February on first-degree manslaughter with a firearm charge. Francis Giannelli, 28, of Glastonbury, was charged with the shooting death of 35-year-old Robert Thompson […]
Lookout gets 5 years in East Hartford 7-Eleven heist
A New Britain man who was accused of being the lookout during the November 2018 armed robbery of an East Hartford convenience store has accepted a plea bargain and received a five-year prison sentence, half the prison time he would have received in a 2019 plea offer he rejected. DEFENDANT:...
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
Journal Inquirer
Defendant in West Haven trial guilty of fraud, conspiracy
The defendant in a high-profile fraud trial involving the theft of more than $431,000 from the city of West Haven was found guilty Friday of two federal crimes. After roughly five hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury convicted John Trasacco, a Branford resident, of wire fraud and a federal conspiracy charge.
Bristol Press
Two Bristol residents charged in shoplifting that ended with store employee being struck by car
BRISTOL – Two people are expected to be arraigned later this month on charges tied to a shoplifting incident in Bristol that turned violent when a store employee was struck by a vehicle after confronting the suspects. Normajean Morales, 25, and Marco Alicea, 24, of 20 Rollinson Road, each...
35-Year-Old Woman Charged With DUI After Driving Through Construction Zone In Meriden
A 35-year-old Connecticut woman was arrested for driving under the influence after driving through a construction zone that was blocked. The incident took place in New Haven County around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 in Meriden on I-691.Natasha Cabrera, of Meriden, was arrested after she drov…
Eyewitness News
Police: Felon accused of killing baby daughter, arrested in Waterbury
NAUGATUCK — After a massive weeks-long manhunt, police say they arrested Christopher Francisquini on Friday in Waterbury after a citizen identified him and notified local police. Francisquini was wanted for the murder of his 11-month old daughter, Camilla, on Nov. 18. The cause of death was ruled neck compressions...
Eyewitness News
ABC6.com
One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT
STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Journal Inquirer
Hartford man’s call to friend amid gunfire leads to arrest in his killing, warrant shows
HARTFORD — An hour before he was killed, Jose Arriaga called a friend and said someone was shooting at him, according to an arrest warrant. Arriaga, 28, also said who had been shooting at him — and he has the nickname “Juicy,” the warrant said. His...
21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On I-95 Stretch In Stonington
A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a Ford Focus left I-95 in Connecticut and struck a tree. The crash took place in New London County around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 in Stonington. Connecticut State Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: DiMassa reveals new details in West Haven fraud case
(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money. All of...
Journal Inquirer
Video shows Ashford mom rescuing her screaming daughter from attacking raccoon
ASHFORD — A mom rushed to her daughter’s aid when the 5-year-old was bitten by a raccoon outside their front door Friday morning, pulling the animal off her and hurling it into the front yard in an incident that was captured on a home security camera. “It was...
ABC6.com
Convicted child rapist appears in court as prosecutors seek review of his activity
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A convicted child rapist was in court Friday as prosecutors seek a review of his activity while on probation. In Kent County Superior Court, Richard Gardner signed documents waiving his Fourth Amendment right related to that review. Prosecutors agreed to continue the case to a later date.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven man pleads guilty to killing girlfriend in front of baby
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 29-year-old New Haven man faces up to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday to killing his girlfriend in front of their baby. Rashod Newton was accused of shooting and killing Alessia Mesquita in March 2021. He was also connected to a January 2020 shooting in West Haven. […]
darientimes.com
Granby man, former Hartford CFO, embezzled $433K from company, feds say
GRANBY — A Granby man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Friday after using company funds to pay for more than $433,000 in personal expenses, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. David McManus, 57, previously pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion, officials said in...
Bridgeport man's thumb bitten off during road rage incident
A road rage incident in Bridgeport has left a man with a gruesome injury.
