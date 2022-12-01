Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
Photo gallery: University Christian, Clearwater Central Catholic meet in the Class 1M state semifinals
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – University Christian was the lone high school football playoff game in the city on Friday night. The Christians faced off with Clearwater Central Catholic in the Class 1M state semifinals and treated fans to a classic in a 34-29 loss. Photographer Kevin Nguyen captured the game in photos. Click through the gallery above to check out those pictures.
COVID-19 cases spike across Florida after Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Northeast Florida counties have seen a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Florida Department of Health. Across Florida, FDOH reported 18,761 new cases this week, which is unlikely to include people who test themselves at home. St. Johns and Nassau...
Florida lawmakers representing Jacksonville share thoughts on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High rents, skyrocketing insurance premiums and inflation are hot topics with the Florida Legislature. The Duval delegation, which is made up of the state lawmakers representing Jacksonville, met Friday to learn what residents think should be the priorities for the state Legislature next year. The meeting...
Gators Breakdown: Florida draws Oregon State in Las Vegas Bowl
The Florida Gators (6-6) will head out west to take on the Oregon State Beavers (9-3) in the Las Vegas Bowl. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. Join David Waters as he gives an early look at the contest taking place Saturday, December 17, 2022....
Sunday ends with pleasant weather and chance for fog
Sunday evening brings more pleasant weather. It will be partly cloudy with little to no chance for rain. Sunday temperatures end in the low 60s. Be aware of fog overnight for SE Georgia and NE Florida, beginning around midnight and ending just after sunrise. Monday morning temperatures start out in...
In wake of more record early voting, Georgia prepares to wrap U.S. Senate runoff
Georgia voters continued strong turnout each day last week during early voting for the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Warnock got more votes in last month’s general election, neither candidate got more than 50% of the votes, triggering a runoff...
Great Saturday with rain chances increasing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – We are seeing some great weather across the area today, and the nice weather will continue into the afternoon. A stray sprinkle will be possible, with highs pushing int the upper 70s. A few showers will be possible tonight as a cold front moves into...
Late comeback leads to heartbreak for University Christian in Class 1M state semifinal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Orel Gray did everything Friday night to get University Christian into the state championship game, rolling up 348 all-purpose yards. But the difference between 348 and 349 is the difference between staying home and playing in the Class 1M state title game. With the host Christians...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into ditch in Starke: FHP
STARKE, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old man from Archer was killed while riding a motorcycle Saturday night in Starke. According to FHP, he was riding southbound on U.S. 301 at the intersection of State Road 223. That intersection is a T-intersection. The motorcyclist didn’t stop and traveled onto the grass shoulder and into a ditch, where the motorcycle flipped on its side.
Nevada toad in geothermal power fight gets endangered status
RENO, Nev. – A tiny Nevada toad at the center of a legal battle over a geothermal power project has officially been declared an endangered species, after U.S. wildlife officials temporarily listed it on a rarely used emergency basis last spring. “This ruling makes final the listing of the...
Motorcyclist dies after crashing on I-295 ramp near Butler Boulevard, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 67-year-old motorcyclist was killed Sunday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 295, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The Fleming Island man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on the I-295 entrance ramp from Butler Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m., FHP said. Troopers said...
Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents last week; Down 30 cents in three weeks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida gas prices dropped 11 cents per gallon last week, according to AAA. On Sunday, the state average was $3.28 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since the state’s gas tax holiday was in effect on October 31, AAA reports. “Florida gas...
