Black Bear Diner hosts Make-A-Wish child Thursday

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
 4 days ago
A Bakersfield diner is getting into the holiday spirit. As part of Black Bear Diner’s local and national fundraising efforts for Make-a-Wish during the holidays, they're hosting a local wish family for a meal each week this month.

Eight-year-old Damon and his family will enjoy a meal Thursday at their California Avenue location in Southwest Bakersfield.

Damon was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor when he was just two years old and he had a long road through treatment. But after five years with no issues, he's doing well.

His wish is to go to Walt Disney World.

So in addition to organizations like Black Bear Diner helping raise funds to make Damon's wish come true, they're also providing added experiences like this for wish kids while they wait for their wishes to be granted.

Meanwhile, Fastrip food stores are in the giving mood this holiday season. They are set to present a $25,000 check today to Golden Empire Gleaners and another $25,000 check to The Mission at Kern County.

Fastrip is also donating 100 jackets and 100 pairs of winter socks to The Mission.

It's all happening at 11 a.m. at their store at the corner of White Lane and Gosford Road in Southwest Bakersfield.

