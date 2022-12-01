Read full article on original website
FIRST ALERT: Berkeley County school bus involved in crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash involving a Berkeley County school bus. The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. on College Park Road near Gailmoor Drive, troopers say. District spokesperson Katie Tanner was working to determine the number of students on...
Charleston County Schools bracing for a severe flu season with free vaccines, testing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is offering free vaccinations and testing to brace for what they’re expecting to be a severe flu season. Beginning Monday, the district’s Nursing Services Department will be at Hunley Park Elementary offering free flu vaccinations to students. Over the...
Roundabout closure to impact Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Charleston International Airport are warning travelers of a roundabout closure impacting traffic this week. The airport has set up a temporary traffic pattern with the closure in effect. Drivers are asked to watch for detours and directional signage when accessing the rental car return...
Free Wi-Fi available throughout Williamsburg County
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – County officials say community Wi-Fi is now available at eight locations throughout Williamsburg County. According to Williamsburg County Government, free community Wi-Fi is available at the following community centers: Bloomingvale Community Center Central Community Center Chavis One-Stop Park Nesmith Community Center Hebron Community Center Pearl Whack Community Center Stuckey Community […]
Berkeley County School District names new deputy superintendent
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School Board has named a 40-year veteran of education in the county as its deputy superintendent. Dr. Karen Whitley, a College of Charleston graduate, began her career as a first-grade teacher at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner, the district’s website states.
2 Lowcountry school districts offering free COVID, Flu tests this week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A grant from the South Carolina Department of Health is providing free COVID and flu testing for students and staff at Charleston and Dorchester District 2 schools. The Charleston County School District will provide the tests for COVID-19 and Influenza A and B on Sunday from...
Bad soil, extra features lead to higher costs for proposed Johns Island fire station
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned fire station along Maybank Highway will cost millions more than originally planned, but the City of Charleston says it’s moving forward with it. Charleston city officials said the cost estimates to build the new fire station along Maybank Highway near Wildts Battery...
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Maybank Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. The crash happened after 8:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway when a vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, deputies say. The crash involves serious injuries, deputies...
Charleston Harbor Deepening Project complete, McMaster to visit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Harbor is now the deepest harbor on the United States’ east coast at 52 feet. Officials with the South Carolina Ports Authority say the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project is completed, and they will mark it with an event Monday. Costing around $600 million...
Charleston Airport announces traffic detour for first week of December
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston International Airport say the roundabout will be closed for several days this week. The closure is scheduled to begin 7:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and continue through Thursday, Dec. 8. Detour and directional signage will be up to help drivers access...
Crash closes Maybank Highway Sunday morning, 1 dead
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies closed Maybank Highway Saturday morning following a crash that left one dead and one injured on Wadmalaw Island. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of an SUV suffered a medical emergency while driving, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and hit a tree. The driver […]
Meeting Street Schools performing the near the bottom of Charleston schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Of the 50 elementary schools given report card ratings in Charleston County, Meeting Street Schools is one of just 6 to receive a rating of “unsatisfactory.”. The schools scored 30 out 100 points in the last year, making it tied for the third-lowest score in...
FIRST ALERT: Police respond to Savannah Hwy. crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are on the scene of a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road. Witnesses say two eastbound lanes are blocked. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Filing open for last Charleston Co. School Board seat
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Filing is now open for a special election to fill the last remaining seat on the Charleston County School Board. The seat was vacated by former school board member Erica Cokley who unofficially dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot. She won reelection,...
Coroner identifies body found in Kingstree pond
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Coroner has identified the Lake City man whose body was found in the Kingstree area on Friday afternoon. The body of Curtis Ford, 34, was discovered in a pond at 4:20 p.m., Coroner Ivori Henryhand said. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine...
Deputies clear Savannah Highway crash
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have cleared a Saturday afternoon crash in West Ashley. It happened on Savannah Highway near Dobbin Road just before 4 p.m. Minor injuries were suffered in a two-vehicle crash, according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp. Witnesses say the crash shut...
N. Charleston Police report high number of guns seized in November
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says officers took nearly 50 guns off the streets in November. Officers confiscated 46 illegally carried or possessed guns, which resulted in 42 arrests last month, the department says. Since the beginning of the year through the end of November,...
'Adopt a Community' taskforce to hold Community Block Party in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The "Adopt a Community" Task Force will hold a Community Block Party Saturday to introduce the new program and bring awareness to local organizations. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2670 Bonds Ave. in North...
Police: 1 injured following fight on West Street in Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown Police Department (GPD) is investigating after a fight left one injured Sunday night. According to GPD, police responded to a reported fight on West Street at about 4:00 p.m. Reports said one victim was cut in the leg and is being treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. […]
Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before fatal Maybank Hwy. crash
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on Wadmalaw Island. It happened after 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4700 block of Maybank Highway. The initial investigation indicated that the driver of a Toyota SUV suffered a medical episode, according to...
