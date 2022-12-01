Judicial & Administrative Task Force set to construct proposed plan for County courthouse

Read full article on original website
Rockdale County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death near Blue Ridge Lane
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death that occurred along Blue Ridge Lane in Conyers early Sunday morning. Deputies were dispatched to an area of Blue Ridge Lane at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 following reports of a disturbance, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
BREAKING: Georgia Lands Massive Commitment From 5-star
Samuel M'Pemba was quite possibly UGAs top remaining target in the 2023 class. Today, he committed to Georgia. Along with UGA, M'Pemba recently released a final group with Florida, Miami, and Tennessee. None of them could conquer the dawgs.
Ohio State's Ryan Day Gives his Preliminary Thoughts on Georgia
Ohio State's Ryan Day Gives his Preliminary Thoughts on Georgia. Ryan Day knows his No. 4 Ohio State team is in for a monumental task when they face No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
SOURCE: Highly-Touted SEC Transfer Set to Visit Georgia
Today, the NCAA transfer portal opened. This means that players are allowed to officially enter the portal and announce their destinations. As you could expect, the portal has the front page headlines this morning. This morning, we reported that UGA could recruit the WR position hard through the portal. With...
Breaking: Jamal Meriweather Flips From UCF to Georgia
Georgia football has landed yet another commitment in the 2023 class in the form of former UCF commit Jamal Meriweather. The Brunswick, Georgia native becomes the latest commit just a day following the Bulldogs landing 5-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba. The 6'7, 285-pound tackle shows a tremendous amount of upside...
Georgia Opens As a Favorite Over Ohio State
The Georgia Bulldogs discovered their opponent for the College Football Playoff Semi-final this afternoon after the final College Football Playoff rankings were released on ESPN. They will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl (played in Atlanta, Georgia)
JUST IN: Ladd McConkey Not Returning in SEC Championship
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey exited Saturday's game with an apparent left knee injury and will not return according to the PA announcer in the press box of Mercedes Benz Stadium. McConkey is the leading receiver for this Georgia football team and has been replaced by a combination of Dillon...
Final Georgia Injury Report Ahead of Matchup with LSU
Championship weekend has officially arrived and the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers are set to take on one another in the 2022 SEC Championship game. Right now, the Bulldogs are listed as a 17.5-point favorite over the Tigers. Georgia has managed to stay relatively healthy this season and they...
