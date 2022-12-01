Read full article on original website
The local’s guide to internet service in the San Antonio area
Learn everything you need to know about internet in the San Antonio area, including speeds, prices, and connection types.
Guess the rent of this two-bedroom San Antonio apartment in Tobin Hill
The apartment is right along San Antonio's gay strip.
cohaitungchi.com
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)
New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
San Antonio's small airport among the best in the nation, according to recent ranking
In part, the airport's high ranking comes down to its low number of delays and cancellations.
KENS 5's Holly Stouffer leaves San Antonio TV news, Jessica Coombs steps in
There's been some changes at KENS 5.
KSAT 12
Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
City leaders propose ban on horse-drawn carriages, citing animal cruelty. Drivers say they treat the animals like royalty.
SAN ANTONIO — Could downtown San Antonio soon be horse carriage-less?. That's the goal of a new proposition spearheaded by two members of City Council who say animal cruelty and harm to the environment justify the change they're touting. On Monday, Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez called for the ban via...
Houston man goes missing during camping trip with friends near San Antonio, family says
According to family, Aamir Ali was camping with friends when he told them he was going on a walk and would catch up, but he never reappeared, leaving behind only his belongings.
Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio
If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m. The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.
Study: San Antonio home to one of the most underrated and most overrated tourist attractions
The Japanese Tea Garden was among the most underrated attractions, while SeaWorld was one of the most overrated.
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overhead
San Antonio, TX.Photo byWikipedia Commons. A Texas witness at San Antonio reported watching a diamond-shaped object hovering in the sunny sky above at about 5:15 p.m. on February 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
San Antonio's Starlighter cancels drag shows after anti-LGBTQ+ threats
A statement from the venue says they felt 'unsafe.'
foxsanantonio.com
At least ten customers frustrated with same pool contractor "There was always an excuse."
For many Fox San Antonio viewers, the pandemic has made them rethink how they live, and in some cases make decisions to enjoy life in ways they'd only dreamed of before COVID. One local couple decided to dip into their savings to splurge on a backyard pool. 18-months later, they...
Where to get the best, most authentic tamales in San Antonio
How many dozen do you need this holiday season?
Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale
One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
