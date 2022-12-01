ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mySanAntonio.com

Comments / 2

Related
cohaitungchi.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In New Braunfels (Texas)

New Braunfels is a stunning metropolis straddling the counties of Guadalupe and Comal. It's an idyllic however surprisingly metropolitan atmosphere of a suburb, and from 2010 to 2020, it was America’s third fastest-growing metropolis. Most famously, the suburb is thought for its wealthy heritage of German-Texan tradition and historical...
KSAT 12

Winners from the 2022 San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers from across the country took to the streets of downtown San Antonio for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series. The marathon and half-marathon started around 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall. Unlike past years,...
KIXS FM 108

Check Out This Drive Thru Light Show in San Antonio

If you are looking for a road trip daycation and are a big fan of Christmas decor. Check out this awesome place, one is located in San Antonio and Houston. The place is called Lights Alive. This is a state-of-the-art Christmas display like no other! Lights Alive! is a 100% computer-controlled, musically synchronized, drive-thru light show experience. The nearly mile-long attraction is the first of its kind in Texas and proudly showcases innovative new lighting technologies that are sure to dazzle and captivate viewers of all ages. It is also family-friendly and synchronized to a one-of-a-kind soundtrack with modern high-energy, upbeat, non-traditional remixes as well as popular Christmas classics. Check out this video from last years setup...
San Antonio Current

Disgraced San Antonio ex-attorney Chris Pettit's coliseum-style mansion now for sale

One of San Antonio's most distinctive homes, a coliseum-style mansion near Olmos Dam, hit the market Wednesday with a price tag just under $4 million. The 5,800-square-foot property, which climbs a wooded hillside overlooking Olmos Basin, is owned by former attorney Christopher “Chris” Pettit, whose holdings are being sold off as part of his Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Pettit sought Chapter 11 reorganization earlier this year amid lawsuits claiming his firm had bilked millions from clients, according to the Express-News.
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy