ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College relaxes admission requirements for nursing programs

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elZho_0jTyAXLE00

Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has dropped an admissions test requirement for nursing majors.

Historically, applicants for Penn College's nursing degree programs needed to complete a TEAS exam to qualify for selective admission. Starting this December, the test will no longer be required and selections will instead be based on high school or transfer grades.

The degree programs no longer requiring the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) are the LPN-to-RN associate degree; nursing associate degree; and nursing bachelor's degree.

Starting with the December selection period, current and transfer pre-nursing students will be chosen based on their math/science grades and cumulative graduation GPA. High school students seeking direct admission into a nursing major still need to submit an SAT or ACT score and meet other Penn College admission requirements.

Those who are not chosen for direct admission may instead be accepted as a pre-nursing student and take prerequisite courses for their desired major. After completing selective admission criteria, pre-nursing students are ranked for admission into the nursing program.

Comments / 4

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Commonwealth University earns Guard-friendly recognition

Mansfield, Pa. — Lock Haven, Bloomsburg, and Mansfield, as Commonwealth University, have been named as "PNGAS Guard-Friendly School" by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations (PNGAS). Bloomsburg also received the 2022 PNGAS College/University of the Year designation. Developed by the PNGAS Education Advisory Council, the "PNGAS Guard-Friendly School" program was designed to recognize high schools, colleges, universities, and trade schools that meet or exceed a set of standards for creating a...
NorthcentralPA.com

Construction students make impressive show on regional stage

Williamsport, Pa. — Construction management students at Pennsylvania College of Technology placed near the top at a recent competition in New York. The students brought home second- and third-place honors from the 33rd annual Associated Schools of Construction Region 1 Student Competition, held Nov. 10-12 in Albany, New York. Penn College’s Heavy Highway/Civil Estimating team, one of 10 colleges in that division, placed second. The college’s Preconstruction team placed third...
NorthcentralPA.com

Geisinger retains Military Friendly Employer designation

Danville, Pa. — Geisinger Health System was recently recognized by Military Times and VIQTORY for its employment opportunities for military veterans and active service members. This is Geisinger's fourth consecutive year holding the Military Friendly Employer title, and the first year that Geisinger obtained the Gold distinction from VIQTORY. Both honors celebrate Geisinger's commitment to building programs and opportunities for veterans and service members. The Gold distinction signifies that an...
NorthcentralPA.com

Art professor’s wood engravings get international recognition

Williamsport, Pa. — Three wood engravings crafted by a Penn College professor are part of an international exhibit in Bulgaria. David Moyer, assistant professor of graphic design at Pennsylvania College of Technology, are among artwork exhibited at the 2022 International Contemporary Miniprint of Kazanlak exhibition at the Kazanlak Art Gallery in Bulgaria. The exhibition features more than 500 original works from over 180 artists in 40 countries. Moyer’s “Utopia 4,”...
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College students reflect on service-learning Alaska trip

Williamsport, Pa. — A group of Penn College students explored Alaska and expanded their cultural understandings in a service-learning trip over the summer. In partnership with YWCA Alaska, staff and students in Penn College's human services & restorative justice campaign hosted a conference of human services professionals at the University of Alaska Anchorage. The focus on the conference was preventing and dealing with cases of domestic violence from a professional...
NorthcentralPA.com

UPMC surgeon to host public joint replacement seminar in Muncy

Muncy, Pa. — Kyle Hubler, an orthopaedic surgeon with UPMC, will host a free, public seminar about joint replacement surgery on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Orlando's Restaurant beginning at 5 p.m. The seminar is recommended for people who are considering joint replacement surgery. Dr. Hubler will discuss the effects that arthritis has on a joint, factors that contribute to deciding to pursue joint replacement surgery, and what to expect before, during, and after a total joint replacement. There will also be time to ask the surgeon questions. The seminar is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For more information or to register, visit UPMC.com/NCPAJointSeminar or call 570-321-2020.
NorthcentralPA.com

No. 10 women’s wrestling remains perfect, dominates Elmira in front of home crowd

Lock Haven, Pa. — The No. 10 Lock Haven University women's wrestling team remained unbeaten and moved to a perfect 3-0 in dual action, thanks to a dominating 37-11 victory over visiting Elmira College (2-4). The undefeated Bald Eagles won all six contested bouts on their way to the lopsided win over Elmira, a team that started the season ranked in the top-20 nationally. Of the six wins, Lock Haven...
NorthcentralPA.com

Tioga Downs donates over $1 million to northern tier and N.Y. nonprofits

Nichols, N.Y. — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation gave $1.1 million in grants to nonprofits in the northern tier of Pennsylvania and nearby New York counties. Donations covered organizations in Tioga and Bradford Counties in Pennsylvania, and Broome and Chemung Counties in New York. “It feels incredible to honor the organizations that hold our community together–especially on Giving Tuesday,” said Tioga Downs owner Jeffrey Gural, whose mother’s family was from Binghamton. “This foundation allows us to support people who...
NorthcentralPA.com

New ministry launches program for those in judicial system

Williamsport, Pa. — A new style of bakery is in town. The Rise Up Village Bakery is a training and mentoring program for people who have been involved in the judicial system. The program, which helps to teach job and life skills, is part of the newest ministry at the United Churches of Lycoming County. The bakery operates on Mondays at New Covenant United Church of Christ (202 E. Third...
NorthcentralPA.com

Central Mountain grad posts 3-1 record for No. 10 LHU

Erie, Pa. — The No. 10 Lock Haven women's wrestling team (6-1) headed to Gannon University for the 2022 Northeast Duals, and the Bald Eagles posted a 3-1 record including wins over No. 15 New Jersey City, Western New England and Elmira. The Haven opened things up in pool play with a 40-0 win over Western New England, before dropping their second dual to No. 11 East Stroudsburg, 29-18. The...
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

Whether you are a local or are visiting, there are some great things to do in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. These attractions include The Taber Museum, The World of Little League Museum, Indian Park, Millionaires’ Row, and the Kaos Fun Zone. World of Little League Museum. Located in Williamsport, PA, the...
lycolaw.org

Seven Attorneys Admitted to Practice in Lycoming County

On December 1, 2022, the Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas admitted seven new lawyers to the practice of law in the county. Although the ceremony is no longer required in the era of statewide admission, Lycoming County has continued this practice as a way to introduce attorneys to the Bench and Bar of the county.
Lancaster Farming

Saving Lives in Health Care While Saving the Planet Through Sustainable Flower Farming

MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — When Jonathan and Janna Bastian of Hickory View Farms bought their 21-acre property several years ago in Union County, Pennsylvania, they had a clear vision. They knew the home they wanted to build and the farmstead they wanted to create for the health of their family. While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their home-building plans, they eventually moved in on May 2021, having already established about an acre of flowers.
WBRE

Bloomsburg workers go on strike

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —Just three weeks before Christmas, it is not carolers lining the streets in part of Bloomsburg, but instead, workers walking a picket line. Saturday marks the third day of a strike at a car and truck insulation manufacturer. The gloomy weather seemed to fit the mood outside Autoneum Automotive North America […]
WNEP-TV 16

The Murals of Milton

MILTON, Pa. — Visit the historic town of Milton, a borough in Northumberland County PA. Paul checks in with a community leader in Milton to learn about the beautiful murals honoring this borough's rich history. There are presently eight murals that are displayed throughout Milton for the public to enjoy.
NorthcentralPA.com

Historical Society and Children's Museum awarded state funding

Columbia County can expect a boost in cultural and tourism opportunities through the efforts of two area non-profit organizations. The Columbia County Historical & Genealogical Society (CCHGS) will receive $650,000 and the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum will receive $250,000. The funds will be designated specifically for cultural and tourism development, according to Rep. David Millard (R-Columbia). The CCGHS applied for grant funding to help with the purchase of the former PNC...
NorthcentralPA.com

Three PennDOT employees earn Innovation Awards

Montoursville, Pa. — Three local PennDOT team members have been awarded Innovation Awards for suggesting an efficient system for ordering, storing, and dispensing diesel fluid. The employees represent District 3, which includes Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, and Columbia Counties. PennDOT collects employee suggestions through IdeaLink and WorkSmart, an online system that allows workers to submit their ideas. In the last 10 years, staff members have submitted...
NorthcentralPA.com

Atherton Street project in State College shuts down for winter

The Atherton Street (Route 3014) project in State College ls wrapping-up for the winter. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024. Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists should be aware that:Sewer line work has wrapped up for 2022.Line painting along the roadway may be performed before the end of December, weather permitting.ITS work may take place intermittently through the winter months.Work will resume in spring 2023 as weather allows. Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job. PennDOT reminds drivers all work is weather and schedule dependent. Find updated information on the Atherton Street project page at www.penndot.pa.gov/AthertonStreet.
WTAJ

Centre County farmer expresses concerns of closure depending on PennDOT project

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Centre County continue to make their voices heard regarding the State College Area Connector Project, with many homes and properties potentially in the line of construction. Darlington Farms is home to a storied legacy of 13 generations of farmers. After the original 305-year-old farm in Delaware County was […]
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy