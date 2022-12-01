Penn College relaxes admission requirements for nursing programs

Williamsport, Pa. — Pennsylvania College of Technology has dropped an admissions test requirement for nursing majors.

Historically, applicants for Penn College's nursing degree programs needed to complete a TEAS exam to qualify for selective admission. Starting this December, the test will no longer be required and selections will instead be based on high school or transfer grades.

The degree programs no longer requiring the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) are the LPN-to-RN associate degree; nursing associate degree; and nursing bachelor's degree.

Starting with the December selection period, current and transfer pre-nursing students will be chosen based on their math/science grades and cumulative graduation GPA. High school students seeking direct admission into a nursing major still need to submit an SAT or ACT score and meet other Penn College admission requirements.

Those who are not chosen for direct admission may instead be accepted as a pre-nursing student and take prerequisite courses for their desired major. After completing selective admission criteria, pre-nursing students are ranked for admission into the nursing program.