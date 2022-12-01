Read full article on original website
Hundreds pack San Francisco BART station for return of underground prank
The second year of BART Basel was "both delightful, and, like, terrifying."
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
Storm: Tree topples on BART tracks in San Francisco; Waterspout warning off Santa Cruz
SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive tree branch, possibly weakened during several days of stormy weather, toppled onto the BART lines in San Francisco Monday morning, disrupting service for about an hour between the Balboa and Daly City stations. Crews rushed to the scene and were able to clear the branch by 9:20 a.m. Transit officials warned commuters to expect some minor delays.The incident came as a slow moving weather front continued to send waves of strong storm cells spiraling over the Bay Area, triggering warnings of possible waterspouts, hail and high surf along the coast.The system has pretty much been...
Another bout of rain in the forecast for San Francisco Bay Area
Expect scattered showers again at the end of the week.
oaklandside.org
Bike advocate Dave Campbell announces he’s leaving the East Bay after 24 years
Dave Campbell, the advocacy director of Bike East Bay for the last ten years, announced recently he plans to move with his family to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take a job as the city’s bicycle planner. His announcement surprised many of his friends and colleagues, who expressed happiness for Campbell. His new position will put him in charge of all things bicycle in a city over twice the size of Oakland. Campbell’s friends said they’ll dearly miss him. The move also provided an opportunity for the East Bay’s bicycling and transportation policy community to take stock of Campbell’s many achievements over the past 24 years as a tireless advocate for safer streets.
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician killed in Burlingame Caltrain crash
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay Area jazz community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Friends have confirmed that 58-year-old Andrew Speight was killed after his vehicle was hit by a Caltrain in Burlingame on Thursday. Speight was described to me as fun, passionate and supportive. His loved ones are […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Ugliest Sunken Pavilion Is Now a ‘Winter Wanderland’
Hallidie Plaza, that open-air subterranean pit connecting the mezzanine level of Powell BART to the cable-car turnaround at the foot of Powell Street, has been transformed for the holidays. Formerly a barren nowhere, it’s been seriously spruced up—and pine’d up and fir’d up. The Union Square...
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood
OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
Here's an inside look at holiday pop-up bar now open in Bay Area
If you buy some of the festive glassware as you're getting your holiday cheer on, 10% of proceeds will go to a nonprofit eye care organization working with local communities all around the world.
SamTrans bus crashes into mall parking lot, injuring 4 in Daly City
Just before noon, the bus plowed some bushes through the shopping center’s parking lot near the Target store. It hit more than a dozen cars and sent four people to the hospital.
4 injured as bus smashes through shopping center parking lot
DALY CITY, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus smashed into 16 cars at a San Francisco Bay Area shopping center on Friday, injuring four people, one of them critically, authorities said.
Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?
SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
Historic Bay Area restaurant slated for demolition ahead of housing project
Developers plan to preserve parts of the historic building.
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
The Almanac Online
Comings and goings: Cocoa & Butter and Wahlburgers shutter, Tootsie's reopens and more
As the end of 2022 nears, the local dining scene is in a state of flux. Two eateries have recently closed, a popular East Bay bagel shop has opened its doors, a Stanford spot has returned after renovations and a new hotel's restaurants have been announced. Pho Hà Noi, an...
This casual Oakland restaurant was losing money, so it pivoted to a $90 tasting menu
"We're just going to go bankrupt if we don't do anything."
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort
The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico
Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.
