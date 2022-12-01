ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS San Francisco

Storm: Tree topples on BART tracks in San Francisco; Waterspout warning off Santa Cruz

SAN FRANCISCO -- A massive tree branch, possibly weakened during several days of stormy weather, toppled onto the BART lines in San Francisco Monday morning, disrupting service for about an hour between the Balboa and Daly City stations. Crews rushed to the scene and were able to clear the branch by 9:20 a.m. Transit officials warned commuters to expect some minor delays.The incident came as a slow moving weather front continued to send waves of strong storm cells spiraling over the Bay Area, triggering warnings of possible waterspouts, hail and high surf along the coast.The system has pretty much been...
oaklandside.org

Bike advocate Dave Campbell announces he’s leaving the East Bay after 24 years

Dave Campbell, the advocacy director of Bike East Bay for the last ten years, announced recently he plans to move with his family to Charlotte, North Carolina, to take a job as the city’s bicycle planner. His announcement surprised many of his friends and colleagues, who expressed happiness for Campbell. His new position will put him in charge of all things bicycle in a city over twice the size of Oakland. Campbell’s friends said they’ll dearly miss him. The move also provided an opportunity for the East Bay’s bicycling and transportation policy community to take stock of Campbell’s many achievements over the past 24 years as a tireless advocate for safer streets.
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Ugliest Sunken Pavilion Is Now a ‘Winter Wanderland’

Hallidie Plaza, that open-air subterranean pit connecting the mezzanine level of Powell BART to the cable-car turnaround at the foot of Powell Street, has been transformed for the holidays. Formerly a barren nowhere, it’s been seriously spruced up—and pine’d up and fir’d up. The Union Square...
KRON4 News

East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys

EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
KTVU FOX 2

Police break up sideshows on the Bay Bridge, Brentwood

OAKLAND, Calif. - Bay Area police were busy this weekend breaking up more dangerous sideshows. One broke out on Friday night on the Bay Bridge. The Instagram account, Bay Area Alert, posted video of several cars spinning donuts across the eastbound lanes of the bridge. As traffic backed up, people...
CBS San Francisco

Is now the time to buy a Bay Area home?

SAN FRANCISCO -- Economists in recent months have been sounding the recession alarm.With interest rates heading up and housing prices trending down, the question a lot of people are asking: should I buy or should I wait?Some housing experts say that, if you're not in a rush, it may be wise to wait. According to the California Association of Realtors, the Bay Area housing market peaked in April. That was when people paid the highest median price for a single family home, $1,540,000. It dropped to $1,250,000 in October.San Francisco actually peaked in March of this year at $2,060,000. ...
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Considers Renaming Street After Bay Area Rap Legend Too $hort

The city of Oakland is considering renaming one of its streets after Bay Area rap legend Too $hort. According to the East Bay Times, city leaders are considering renaming a three-block stretch of Foothill Boulevard between 47th Avenue and High Street to “Too $hort Way.”. The stretch runs past...
KION News Channel 5/46

Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico

Tepatitlan, Mexico (KION-TV)- A San Mateo woman has been reported missing by her family and was last seen Tuesday. Monica De Leon, 29, was last seen while walking her puppy around 5 p.m. when she was apparently forced into a van and taken, according to a Facebook group. The group says she was going to a The post Bay Area woman allegedly kidnapped while walking puppy in Mexico appeared first on KION546.

