ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven Independent

Ex-New Haven Teacher: Why I Left NHPS

By Mary Healy
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 4 days ago
Contributed photo Mary Healy.

The following letter was written by former Wexler-Grant 1st grade teacher Mary Healy, who resigned from her New Haven Public Schools job earlier this year.

Healy originally wrote this letter on Sept. 14. She then sent it by email to the Board of Education on Wednesday night to explain why she left after working for 10 years in a district she hoped to spend her whole career in.

The Independent is reprinting Healy’s letter/email with the author’s permission. Click here to read another recent Independent article about a teacher who left, and about what NHPS is doing to try to retain local educators.

I resigned my teaching position from New Haven Public Schools today. My purpose in writing to you is to explain why I did so.

I am a lifelong New Haven resident. My mother is a NHPS educator; I volunteered in her classroom starting in high school. My husband is a NHPS educator (who I met in college and convinced to move here). My daughter is a NHPS student and my son will be a NHPS student in two years. I was a NHPS educator for 10 years and planned to be a lifetime NHPS educator. Resigning from this district was never a consideration until August 23. I was prepared to retire in my first grade classroom at Wexler-Grant.

Since much of the current discussion surrounding teaching positions centers around vacancies, I will also note that my career began by filling a vacancy after the start of SY 12 – 13. I was fulfilling a long-term substitute position at Mauro Sheridan when a second grade teacher at Augusta Lewis Troup School resigned. I applied for the position and took over that classroom about six weeks into the school year. Two other teachers began the same day as I did, filling vacancies. Both of those teachers have also resigned from NHPS. Vacancies in this district are not a new problem created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

New Haven was not a stepping stone for me. It was not simply the first district that hired me. I wanted to work in New Haven. I wanted to serve the community I live in. I am devastated that I had to make the choice to resign, but have no hesitations that it is the right decision.

My resignation is a direct result of the last minute consolidation of classrooms at Wexler-Grant and my involuntary transfer the day before teachers began work. I was given a directive about my move from first grade to fourth grade and not invited into a conversation. I would also like to note that the fourth grade position was not a vacancy. The fourth grade teacher was moved to a new position at Wexler-Grant. Now that I have resigned, it is a true vacancy.

I worked with my union leadership to propose compromises and alternative solutions. All proposals were rejected. I feel as though I was treated as a number, a piece on a gameboard. I was plucked from my classroom and stuck in a new one to seemingly solve a teacher vacancy/low student enrollment problem. A problem that was not created overnight. It was ignored for months, if not years. I have always had low student enrollment in my four years at Wexler-Grant. According to my count, Wexler-Grant has fewer teaching vacancies to begin SY 22 – 23 than it did SY 21 – 22. One of the intentions of ESSER funds is to lower class sizes in the primary grades, but instead my former partner now has 20 first graders instead of 10. I have heard the claim that the rearranging of teachers is intended to increase teachers in ​“student facing” positions. I wonder how many teachers in non-”student facing” positions have been directed back to classrooms. Were coaches, magnet resource teachers, culture and climate specialists, and various other positions filled by teachers eliminated? Or was it just primary classrooms in some of the most under-performing schools in the district?

I care deeply about my students. I spent almost 6 unpaid hours on Monday, August 22 (the day before my involuntary transfer) setting up my first grade classroom. This was the first day we were permitted into the building. I left my own children and took advantage of the extra time because there is never enough time built into the teacher setup days to create a classroom environment ready for five and six year-olds. My classroom was disgusting when I moved into it in 2018. It took me years to clean it out and organize it on my own time. I spent the month of August buying, color printing, laminating, and organizing my reading centers for the year. I created an Amazon wish list in order to collect extra uniforms, hats, gloves, and school supplies for first graders. When teachers resign they are often told they are abandoning their students. I hear it every year as teachers cycle in and out — teachers who care immensely but are mistreated and driven away. This is gaslighting and I won’t fall for it. I care about my students. 

I would like to be clear. I am fully capable of adapting from a first grade to a fourth grade teaching position. I am not capable of doing so in under 24 hours. No one is. Attempting to do so would compromise my dignity, happiness, and mental health. I won’t do so without being allowed to participate in a conversation about what is best for students. Moving me out of a primary grade is not best for students. Over the past two years I have participated in HILL for Literacy training which allowed me to strengthen my phonics and reading instruction techniques. I have been given positive feedback on my reading instruction by our consultants and building level leadership. Wexler-Grant uses Center for the Collaborative Classroom reading and writing curriculum programs. I have become one of the unofficial building level experts in the programs. I model lessons, create materials, and plan with our program consultant. The program consultant was so impressed with my instruction that she requested to film my lessons to include in her training programs. Multiple times over the past few years I have been asked to create and deliver district-wide PD. I provided training to teachers on delivering FUNdations lessons in a remote setting and training on adapting curriculum to fit a Math Workshop model. The majority of this work was unpaid. I will not accept any argument that removing me from my grade-level in this manner, while simultaneously removing the veteran fourth grade teacher I was intended to replace, is for the benefit of students.

I thank the two board members who made time in their schedules on such short notice to listen to my story and spring into action, securing a spot on the agenda of the special board meeting on August 29. I thank the board members who listened attentively to the discussion at the end of a very long meeting. I would like to address some of the points Dr. Tracey brought up in that brief discussion.

Consolidation should happen district-wide. But, it should not have happened in this manner. This was not a problem that presented itself at the last minute that required a quick-thinking solution. It could and should have been planned for. Please know that if my involuntary transfer had occurred in June, following my contract timeline, my response would have been different. I see two paths I could have taken. The first, more likely path would be applying to other K‑2 vacancies in New Haven hoping to secure a position more aligned with my strengths. Another path would have been using the summer months to process the idea of teaching a very different grade level. I could have met with my new partner, researched my curriculum, learned about this new age group, and mentally prepared myself for the change. Neither path involves my resignation.

Dr. Tracey, you emphasized that you love and respect your staff. I believe that you truly feel this way. But I think it is my duty as a former member of your staff to tell you that I resigned because I did not feel loved or respected. I did not resign because I cannot handle a challenge. I heard you share that you were involuntarily transferred a few times in your career. I will offer that just because it happened to you, doesn’t make it right and doesn’t make it best practice. You also mentioned that this decision ​“isn’t personal.” I can infer that you are indicating that I wasn’t selected for any specific reason other than having the bad luck to be teaching first grade at Wexler-Grant. My purpose in writing this letter is to make it personal. I wanted to share my story and provide some context. Because this is personal for me.

I am heartbroken. I will hold the faintest hope that leadership will strengthen and significant structural changes will be made. I will hold the faintest hope that I will one day feel comfortable returning to my home and serving my community as a first grade teacher.

I have ended my career in NHPS, but I am not ending my relationship. I am a taxpayer, constituent, and NHPS parent. I implore you to not ignore this situation or the mismanagement that has created it. I beg you to learn from this and do better for your teachers moving forward. You cannot serve your students without teachers and I promise I will fight to make sure my own children have teachers in their schools.

Thank you for your time in reading my story.

Comments / 0

Related
Yale Daily News

New Havener Alexandra Daum Selected as Commissioner of Connecticut’s Department of Economic and Community Development

Gov. Ned Lamont named New Haven resident Alexandra Daum as the next commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development in November. Daum will be officially appointed at the start of Lamont’s second term, early next year. She is the current deputy commissioner and chief investment officer of the DECD and has held this position since March of 2020. Beginning next year, Daum will replace David Lehman as commissioner.
Yale Daily News

Historic Edgewood mansion soon to be site of Montessori school

One of the Elm City’s historic mansions will soon become a center for childcare and education. The mansion, located on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, is the site of an expansion to the Montessori School On Edgewood that would add a private childcare center for infants and toddlers ages 6 weeks to 3 years.
New Haven Independent

Nonprofit Digs In On 4 More ​‘Ville Homes

Alonda Emery never thought she’d own her own home — right up until she stood with a smile, and a shovel, atop the very Newhallville lot where her future new house will soon be built. Emery celebrated that dream-almost-come-true during a Friday afternoon groundbreaking and press conference at...
News 12

NAACP Bridgeport chapter president dies following cancer battle

Rev. D. Stanley Lord, the president of the Bridgeport chapter of the NAACP, died after a battle with cancer. Former NAACP President Carolyn Nah said she was heartbroken to receive the news that Lord died on Saturday, saying "he was a good man and a good leader". Tributes to Lord...
New Haven Independent

Choices Narrowed For Schools’ Reading Pivot

The city’s public school district is now down to five choices for which state-sanctioned program to adopt as it builds out an enhanced K‑3 literacy plan that is required to follow the ​“science of reading,” which emphasizes learning how to sound out words instead of looking for other clues.
Yale Daily News

Davenport formal canceled mid-event after students sneak in alcohol

Gnomecoming, Davenport College’s annual formal dance, came to an abrupt halt on Friday evening following the discovery of prohibited alcoholic beverages and underage drinking at the venue. This year’s Gnomecoming, which took place at the 80 Proof American Kitchen & Bar, divided attendees into two cohorts. First years and...
News 12

Death in Bridgeport family ignites push for expanded health care access

Days after the death of their loved one, a Bridgeport family is pushing for expanded access to health insurance. Fitzgerald "Fiji" Giusti, 58, suffered a heart attack on Thursday inside the Dollar Tree on Huntington Turnpike Thursday, where he had stopped to buy a few items for his 80-year-old mother.
bee-news.com

Middlebury history includes domestic violence

This article was originally published in the May 2022 issue of the Middlebury Bee-Intelligencer. Middlebury, like the rest of the world, has never been immune from crime. We sometimes long for the “good old days,” when all townsfolk knew and respected each other, but history tells a different story at times. One of the most dramatic crimes in Middlebury took place on July 13, 1841, at the household of David (1797- c.1848) and Hannah (Hawkins) Abbott (1800-1841). David, who had been drinking heavily that day, strangled his wife Hannah and attempted to take his own life by cutting his throat with a knife. Unlike his poor wife, and despite his injury, David survived.
New Haven Independent

Six-Foot Ice Menorah Will Be Carved On The Huntington Green As Jewish Community Gathers Once More

SHELTON — To celebrate the 2022 Hanukkah season, the Chabad Jewish Center of Shelton will be carving a giant ice menorah on the Huntington Green. The menorah, standing 6 feet tall, will be constructed entirely of ice blocks and will bring light and joy to Shelton’s and the surrounding areas’ Jewish community as they celebrate Hanukkah this year.
Journal Inquirer

PERSONALITIES: Vernon mechanic stands on integrity

VERNON — For three generations, the Baum family has been operating their shop at 11 Windermere Ave., starting off with Farm Oil and evolving into Farm Car Care, currently operated by the third generation of the operation, Michael Baum. A Vernon native, or as Baum would say, a Rockville...
PLANetizen

Connecticut Extends Free Bus Fares

The Connecticut General Assembly voted to extend free bus fares in the state until the end of March 2023, but transit advocates and city leaders in cities like Hartford and New Haven hope the state will make fare-free transit permanent, reports Mark Zaretsky in Mass Transit. Zaretsky quotes East Rock...
Yale Daily News

Controversial plan for 194-unit apartment building in the Hill moves forward

Over a month after its approval for construction by the City Plan Commission, the plan for a new apartment complex in the Hill neighborhood of New Haven continues to spark controversy, with community members questioning the affordability of the development and arguing that their input was not considered. Located at...
New Haven Independent

Wendi An Garden Kath

Wendi An Garden Kath, age 73 of Shelton, CT, formerly of Norfolk, NE, died peacefully in the comfort of her home on December 2, 2022. Born in Norfolk, NE on May 7, 1949, she was the daughter of Wendell and Shirley Williams Garden. Wendi was raised in Norfolk, NE and was a 1967 graduate of Norfolk High School. She briefly attended college at Kearney State College until marrying her late ex-husband, Bob Kath. After raising her children, she worked as a job coach for people with mental and physical challenges, until the time of her retirement in 2017.
New Haven Independent

42nd Annual Arts Awards Put Fashion First

The red carpet rolled out. An endless stream of apizza flew in the door straight from Big Green Truck’s ovens. DJ Cookie filled the room with tunes to get everyone on their feet. And New Haven’s artists, designers, and fashionistas — some professional, some amateur, and a few still in strollers — gathered...
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia GOP's Deflections Are Growing Tiresome

In Ansonia Republican Party chair Tony Mammone’s response to my letter questioning a city project that is millions over budget, there’s a valiant attempt at spin by accusing me of *checks notes* being against police, seniors (of which I am myself!) and progress. It’s a distraction, and a silly one.
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy