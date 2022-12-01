Complete your Christmas with cookies by KB Sweet Treats

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Christmas isn’t complete without cookies! If there’s no time to bake, KB Sweet Treats has you covered this holiday season.

Owner Kelly Bauman opened the small-batch bakery back in 2021. KB Sweet Treats is known for luxury cakes, cookies, and cake pops. Now, you can find all the sweets inside The Hive Kitchen Market located at 6628A Delmonico Drive.

You can order some of her holiday specials this year, including decorated sugar cookies, hot cocoa bombs, mini cakes, and cookie ornaments.

If you want to become a cookie-decorating professional just like Bauman, you can sign up for one of her Holiday Cookie classes: Intro to Cake Decorating: Mini Cake Class , Christmas Cookie Class , or Kids Cooking Class .

Check out some of Bauman’s skills in the video above!

