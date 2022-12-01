Read full article on original website
Carrie Lawrence
4d ago
have mercy 🥺... a court date over about a $30 cake I am guessing. I miss simpler and slower times. This world 🌎 rolling way too fast rn.
wpsdlocal6.com
Martin man's car stolen outside of business, suspect arrested
MARTIN, TN — A Martin man has been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday afternoon car theft, police say. According to a report from the Martin Police department, the theft victim told police he parked his car close to the front door a Martin business, leaving it running as he went inside.
radionwtn.com
Weakley Co. Deputy Charged With Aggravated Assault
Dresden, Tenn.–A Weakley County Deputy has lost her job following an incident in which she is accused of discharging her firearm during a domestic dispute off-duty. The investigation was conducted by the 27th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at the request of the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office.Hailey Batts has been charged with aggravated assault following the incident December 3 in which she fired a pistol in the direction of her boyfriend and discharged it into the floor next to his foot, causing minor injuries caused by bullet fragments.
WBBJ
Dyersburg police report three shootings, multiple arrests
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says there were three shootings, multiple arrests, and over five weapons seized on Saturday. The first of the shootings was around 7 p.m. on Moody Drive, when officers were sent out over a report of shots fired. The officers were given a...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women killed in a shooting in Qulin have been identified. According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the victims were identified as 36-year-old Margaret E. Delcour from Broseley, Mo. and 48-year-old Wendy L. Rhodes from Qulin, Mo. The man accused of shooting and killing...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah woman arrested on drug charges
A Paducah woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop Friday night. A McCracken County deputy stopped a vehicle on Hardmoney Road driven by 51-year-old Sherry E. Sullenger. Deputies said they allegedly found Sullenger in possession of crystal methamphetamine and a quantity of Gabapentin. Sullenger's charges included possession...
westkentuckystar.com
DUI, drug charges for Gilbertsville man
A traffic stop in Paducah ended with DUI and drug charges for a Gilbertsville man Saturday night. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said a deputy stopped a vehicle on Noble Road driven by 61-year-old Johnny W. Littlemeyer. During the stop the deputy allegedly discovered that Littlemeyer was in possession of...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken County couple indicted following Medicaid Fraud Unit investigation
An investigation by the Medicaid Fraud Unit of the Attorney General's office has resulted in the indictment of a McCracken County couple. The couple, 68-year-old Kenneth Verne Anderson and 63-year-old Gina Smith Anderson are accused of exploitation and theft from vulnerable adults. A McCracken County Grand Jury handed down the indictments on Friday.
thunderboltradio.com
FOP Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17 Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping Trip
The Tennessee-Kentucky Lake Lodge 17 of the Fraternal Order of Police took 240 underprivileged children Christmas shopping Saturday at Walmart in Paris. FOP President Chuck Elizondo says the shopping trip began at Paris Elementary School where the children were teamed with a shopping guide and then bused to Walmart for their Christmas shopping spree.
Milan Mirror-Exchange
Bradford murder suspects still at large
Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed that three individuals have been charged in connection with a robbery that killed one individual and seriously wounded another in Bradford Wednesday morning. Investigators have charged Amanda Nicole Cathey, 33, of Trenton, Tyler Blake Pierce, 28, of Milan, and Johnny Dale Yarbrough, Jr.,...
Real News Network
Cops arrest Kentucky man in traffic stop on drug charges for traces found on dollar bill
Phillip Hamm was on the road with a friend in Paducah, Kentucky, when he was pulled over by local police over a busted tail light. Instead of letting him go, the officer held Hamm for over an hour, during which time he forced Hamm to undergo a sobriety test, searched his person, and demanded access to his vehicle. When Hamm declined, the police brought over a canine unit and searched his car. Despite finding nothing, officers tested dollar bills from Hamm’s wallet for methamphetamine and then arrested him on felony drug charges. Police Accountability Report examines the footage of Hamm’s arrest as an example of how police routinely abuse their power to manufacture the outcomes they want. Phillip Hamm himself also joins the show to speak on his ordeal.
westkentuckystar.com
Brookport fugitive arrested on drug charges
A traffic stop Friday in McCracken County ended with the arrest of a wanted fugitive. A McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop where a passenger was identified as Nichole D. Stewart of Brookport. Stewart had a felony warrant out of Illinois and McCracken County. Deputies allegedly found marijuana, methamphetamine...
kbsi23.com
Sheriff’s office: 2 arrested after police witness drug deal at Paducah hotel
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after detectives say they witnessed a drug deal at a Paducah hotel. Keiana Baird 26, of Paducah faces charges of failure to signal, operating on a suspended license, possession of Fentanyl, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Austin Hayes...
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve Man Killed in Crash
(Scott County, MO) A Ste. Genevieve man, 20 year old Andrew C. Marzuco, and two others, 19 year old Mallory L. Carter of Brighton, Illinois, and 20 year old Audrey M. Smith of Bridgeton, are dead after a one vehicle crash in Scott County Saturday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show Smith was driving a pick up north on Interstate 55 at the 85.6 mile marker when she swerved to avoid an animal in the road. The pick up ran off the highway and crashed into a tree. There were three other passengers in the truck including 20 year old Maria L. Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve and 24 year old Katherine B. Nations of Chesterfield, who both received minor injuries, and 22 year old Grace A. Makowski of St. Louis, who received moderate injuries. They were take to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Everyone was wearing a safety device except Smith. Troopers say it's unknown if she had a seat belt or other device on at the time of the collision.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves crash leaves Nevada pair injured, facing charges
A crash in Graves County on Sunday sent two people to an out-of-state hospital. Authorities responded to the accident on US 45, just north of Water Valley. The occupants, 52-year-old Joel Alan White, and 32-year-old Alycia Adriana Sanchez, both of Nevada, said they were attempting to avoid a deer, causing them to overturn.
3 killed in I-55 crash after truck swerves to avoid animal
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – Two women and one man died over the weekend in a crash along Interstate 55 in Scott County. According to a crash report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Saturday night, just after 7 p.m., at mile marker 85.6 between the cities of Benton and Kelso.
WBBJ
Madison County ‘career offender’ sentenced to 45 years in prison
JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County man is sentenced to 45 years in prison after being determined as a career offender. 42-year-old Jonathan Rogers Robertson was sentenced by Judge Kyle Atkins on Monday to serve his time in the Tennessee Department of Correction. According to a news release by...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Law Enforcement Officers to Hold “Shop With a Cop” on Saturday
Law enforcement officers will join together on Saturday, to assist the needs of less fortunate children in Obion County. “Shop With a Cop” will take place at Wal-Mart, on West Reelfoot Avenue, thanks to the generosity of many individuals and businesses. Union City Police Chief Ben Yates told Thunderbolt...
WBBJ
JPD: Man shot at Alpine Cove near Rich Street
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a 21-year-old man was shot on Friday. The department reports that the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at Alpine Cove near Rich Street in east Jackson. When officers arrived, they found a Jackson man who had been shot. He was taken...
advantagenews.com
Brighton woman killed in Missouri crash
A young woman from Brighton was among three people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, Missouri, Saturday night. The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms the victim from the Riverbend as 19-year-old Mallory Carter. She was a 2021 graduate of Southwestern High School and was attending Southeast Missouri State University.
