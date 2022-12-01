Read full article on original website
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file...
Editorial Roundup: Texas
Houston Chronicle. December 3, 2022. Editorial: Abbott’s big flip-flop on fentanyl could save lives. Decriminalizing the potentially life-saving strips is needed but why did it take so long?. For too long, many believed that fentanyl wasn’t a Texas problem. “There’s no sense of urgency,” paramedic Daniel Sledge complained to...
Hand-counts find no problems with Minnesota vote tabulators
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Election officials said they found no problems with vote-counting machines in Minnesota when they conducted a series of hand counts to verify that the machines accurately reflected how people voted. Minnesota has required all counties to hand-count ballots in a few randomly chosen precincts...
Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama's Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a a “blanket sobriety restriction” that refused...
New Mexico lawmaker avoids ethics hearing over committee job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf, who appointed himself to the Public Regulation Commission nominating committee, has avoided an ethics hearing by resigning. The State Ethics Commission was scheduled to hold a public hearing last Friday after a lawmaker complained about Egolf’s self-appointment....
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. December 1, 2022. Editorial: State’s hospitals face pressure on multiple fronts. Nebraska’s hospitals are facing a financial crunch that will soon impact every taxpayer in the state. Put at its simplest, costs for hospitals from Lincoln and Omaha to Norfolk and North Platte continue to...
Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane's homeless
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state's homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Rhonda Hudson's Kanawha County home took on more than a foot of water when a nearby creek flooded on Aug. 15. Hudson told WCHS-TV...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. December 3, 2022. Democrats want to force workers to pay union dues against their will once again as they make repealing Michigan’s right-to-work law one of their first legislative targets when they take full control of Lansing in January. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will work...
Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported.
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children's home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children's home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy's death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky on June...
Police identify pilot killed in Cape Cod plane crash
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have identified a pilot killed when his small plane crashed on Cape Cod Friday. The Massachusetts State Police said the operator of the craft was Carl Willis, an 83-year-old resident of Falmouth. Willis's wife suffered serious injuries when their plane crashed into a grassy area...
