seehafernews.com
Two Rivers’ Committee on Aging and City Council to Hold Meetings Today
There are a pair of meetings slated to start the week in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 8:30 this morning at the Senior Center. After giving the public time to voice their input, the committee will hear from the...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Leaders to Discuss Tourism, and Seasonal Hiring Policy
It will be a busy start to the week in the City of Manitowoc, as there are four meetings on the schedule. First up is the Manitowoc Public Utilities Personnel Committee, which will be in the MPU Offices at 3:00 p.m. Then at 4:00, the full MPU Commission will hold...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers City Council to Vote on 2023 Budget Proposal Tonight
After months of tweaking, and a public input session last week, the Two Rivers City Council will be voting on the proposed 2023 budget tonight. City Manager Greg Buckley told us the $46 million spending package includes, “Not only or $11.5 million General Fund, but also the various Special Revenue Funds, Capital Projects, and the various city utilities.”
seehafernews.com
Historical Society to Host Annual Pinecrest Christmas Celebration Next Weekend
The Manitowoc County Historical Society is inviting the public out to Pinecrest Historical Village next weekend for its annual Pinecrest Christmas celebration. The holiday festivities will start at 4:00 on Friday (December 9th) with a lantern-guided evening stroll. Lanterns will guide your path around the historic Pinecrest Village as you...
seehafernews.com
Chad Lewis Explores the Darker Side of the Holiday Season with Legends & Folklore of Winter at Manitowoc Public Library
The following article was written by Meredith Gadzinski, an Adult Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. Winter has finally descended upon Manitowoc, Wisconsin, and the Holidays are looming over our heads. The first snow fall always gets me in the mood to put up lights outside and to start arranging our holiday decorations inside. But, just like with anything else, there is a darker side to the merry and bright of the holidays and winter days and nights in Wisconsin.
seehafernews.com
UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute Spring 2023 Registration Begins on Monday
UW-Green Bay’s Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) goes live Monday, December 5 with registration for Spring 2023 courses. Each semester more than 500 members engage with hundreds of classes taught by current and retired faculty and community enthusiasts. LLI has created an exciting line-up of 211 in-person courses, live and...
seehafernews.com
Local Organizations Ask for Community Input with Childcare & Workforce Study
Progress Lakeshore, Lakeshore CAP, the Chamber of Manitowoc County, and United Way Manitowoc County are looking to gather information from the community. The local organizations have hired Leede Research to conduct a Childcare & Workforce Study, which Progress Lakeshore Executive Director Jamie Zastrow says will “help both parents with childcare needs, and employers who need workers.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Salvation Army A Bit Behind in Red Kettle Collections, LT Moffitt Not Worried Yet
The Salvation Army of Manitowoc County is a bit behind where they would like to be in their Red Kettle collections. LT Jenny Moffit said during her Friday morning Red Kettle Update that this past week pushed them closer to a quarter of the way to their season goal. “We...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Tax Bills Coming Soon, County Executive Breaks it Down
Tax bills are coming out for Manitowoc County residents in a couple of weeks. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer tells Seehafer News, “Most people will be pleased that they are not going up too much, or going down a little bit. I think the tax bills in the City of Manitowoc are going down a couple percent, and that’s good.”
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Rescues Individual Trapped During Friday Morning Fire
The Sheboygan Fire Department was able to rescue an individual trapped on a porch while tending to a structure fire late last week. Crews were sent to a home in the 500 block of Geele Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. last week Friday on a report of a residential fire and a person trapped on a porch.
seehafernews.com
Ships Gymnasts Place 3rd In Season Opening Invite
The Manitowoc Lincoln Girls Gymnastics team opened the season on Saturday with a 3rd place finish at the West Bend Invitational. Coach Jacque Bartow tells us Hartford Union won the meet with 138 points, followed by West Bend West at 127 and Manitowoc with 118.5. The Valders/Roncalli co-op wound up...
seehafernews.com
Random Lake Elementary Bomb Threat Last Week Deemed Not Credible
A bomb threat received last week at Random Lake Elementary School has been deemed not credible. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the threat was called into the school Thursday (December 1st), and staff quickly contacted the authorities. Investigators arrived at the school and quickly determined that the...
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
seehafernews.com
Two Arrested in Green Bay Shooting, One Injured
Two people were arrested in connection to a shooting in Green Bay over the weekend. Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Humboldt Road at around 1:45 Saturday afternoon to investigate a report of a shooting. They arrived to find one individual injured, who was quickly taken to a...
seehafernews.com
Investigation Into Manitowoc Warehouse Fire Continues
The investigation into what caused a Manitowoc warehouse to catch fire is on going with no concrete answers to give. Fire Chief Todd Blaser says police and multiple insurance companies continue to do their due diligence t get to the bottom of what caused the fire at 102 Revere Drive, site of the former Manitowoc Dairy, during the early morning hours of October 26th.
seehafernews.com
Monday Night High School Basketball Schedule
It’ll be a light, but interesting local and area High School Basketball this evening. On the boys’ side, Manitowoc Lincoln seeks its 3rd consecutive victory when the Ships host Kingdom Prep Lutheran of Wauwatosa in a varsity-only contest scheduled to start at 7:00 at the JFK. Elsewhere, Mishicot...
seehafernews.com
Several Area Basketball Teams Partake in Weekend Matchups
There were a handful of High School Basketball games of regional interest Saturday night. In Boys Non-Conference action, Top-ranked De Pere defeated West De Pere 71-56, while Bay Port took care of Appleton North 68-to-50. In Girls Non-Conference play, Notre Dame the #1 in the State D-2 Coaches Poll, toppled...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Falls Woman Airlifted to a Hospital After Being Hit by a Car
A Sheboygan Falls woman had to be transported by helicopter after she was hit by a vehicle last week. The incident occurred on Thursday (December 1st) at around 5:30 p.m. According to Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department investigators, the woman was trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel, when she was hit by a car pulling out of a parking lot.
