Canton brewery project gets boost
Renovation and construction work by Bertrand’s Construction, Ogdensburg, is underway at the proposed brewery in Canton. The Bent Beam will be opening at 41 West St. at the site of the former McCarthy’s Furniture Barn. St. Lawrence Suds, LLC, the brewery’s corporate name, has been awarded a $50,000 loan from the St. Lawrence County IDA. See story here. Submitted photo.
World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra to perform in Massena
The Massena Rotary Club and Hindsight Records of Massena present the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra in concert at Sacred Heart Church in Massena on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20. Premium seating, including a meet and greet with the orchestra sponsored by SeaComm, is available for just $30. Read more here. SeaComm photo submitted by Jerry Manor.
Copenhagen man publishes ‘Fishes of Northern NY and the Adirondacks’
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – Douglas M. Carlson, a biology research associate at SUNY Potsdam, has released “Fishes of Northern New York and the Adirondacks,” a study published by Northeastern Naturalist. The 50-page illustrated booklet is a complete guide to the fish species in the region, based on...
Watertown photo exhibit celebrates women over 40
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown photographer is using her platform to showcase the beauty in woman over the age of 40. Melissa Tousley of Sarissa Melissa Photography held an event for her new collection called the 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience. It brought people in to take a...
United Helpers awarded nearly $612K to expand Canton’s mental health services
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – United Helpers Behavioral Health and Life Skills will receive a grant to expand its reach in the community, according to a press release from United Helpers. The organization said the $611,974 grant will be used to hire six new mental health clinicians and six new...
Kristine Battersby, 80, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Kristine Battersby, 80, passed away peacefully with a loving caregiver at her side on November 30, 2022 at her home in Gouverneur, NY. Kristine was born on April 15, 1942 in Gouverneur to Margaret and George Battersby. She graduated from Gouverneur High School and went...
Holiday parades take over the North Country Saturday night
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Some North Country communities took time to celebrate the Christmas holiday Saturday night. The Village of Clayton held it’s annual Christmas parade down Riverside Drive. This year’s theme was Christmas through the years. It was followed by fireworks. People could be seen lined...
North Country seniors honored for volunteer work in Lewis, St. Lawrence counties
NEW YORK (WWTI) – The New York State Office for the Aging recently honored 94 older adults throughout the state for volunteerism as part of the office’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration. Awardees were nominated by New York’s network of 59 county-based Area Agencies on Aging....
A donation to the VTC honors a late volunteer
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “She was a giving soul,” said Victoria Fritz, “People just- They really knew her and adore her, and they say it’s just not the same anymore.”. We met Elaine Moulton, Fritz’ aunt, back in 2019, when her flower garden was a...
Road to Bog River Dam will be closed beginning Tuesday, Dec. 6
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The gate on the access road leading to the Bog River Dam, also known as Lows Lower Dam, will be closed starting Tuesday, December 6 to allow for construction to maintain the dam. All vehicles must be removed from the access road to the...
Keeping the Mohawk language alive
Paul Smith’s students help build mobile cultural center to bring books to Akwesasne residents. A mobile library with Mohawk language materials is being built by Paul Smith’s College students. They’re learning about sustainability – using recycled, reused and locally sourced materials – while helping the Mohawks of Akwesasne...
Breakfast with Santa in Norwood
Among the many children visiting this morning with Santa at the Norwood American Legion’s Breakfast with Santa event is three-month old Stormi McGregor, of Norfolk. The free breakfast continues through 11 a.m. NCNow photo.
‘Christmas Through the Years’: 60th Annual Clayton Christmas Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 3
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The 60th Annual Christmas Parade & Fireworks in Clayton takes place Saturday, December 3 beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Christmas Through the Years.”. Downbeat Percussion, the official drum-line for the Buffalo Bills, will be returning again this year. In addition...
Decking the halls in Lyons Falls as Florissante the Mansion opens its doors for holiday cheer
LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - A Lewis County fixture for nearly 200 years, Florissante the Mansion, has opened its doors for some holiday cheer. Co-Owner Stuart DeCamp says he’s excited to share the space with the public. “I don’t know whether we own the property or the property...
Stewart’s Shops cuts ribbon at new Watertown store
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops officially opened its new location on Washington Street in Watertown. Joined by elected officials from both the state and the city, representatives from the convenience store cut the ribbon Friday morning to celebrate the new shop. The store at 715 Washington Street...
Chilly kayak ride in Madrid
Peggy Pearson of Massena and Randy Trimm of Potsdam take a brisk fall ride down the Grasse River in Madrid on their kayaks recently. The two local residents broke ice in some areas along the way. Photo by Randy Trimm.
Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, 25, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Ashli Elizabeth Bernard, age 25, died tragically on November 24, 2022. She was born on January 22, 1997 in Syracuse, NY to Brian and Kim Bernard (Holloway). She attended Madrid-Waddington School. Ashli loved spending time with family and friends and was particularly fond of family...
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
Watertown woman arrested, allegedly defrauds over $7k from Sam’s Club
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman faces several charges after allegedly falsifying returns to the Watertown Sam’s Club Store. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley M. ElQuhir, 39, was an employee at Sam’s Club and falsified multiple return transactions and took the money for personal gain.
Malone, December 05 High School 🏀 Game Notice
