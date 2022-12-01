Read full article on original website
wglt.org
1 person dies in rural McLean County crash
Authorities said one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news release the crash occurred at County Road 3100 East and 400 North Road, east of LeRoy. The coroner’s office was notified of the death at 3:27 p.m. Monday, according to the news release.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after fatal crash in Leroy
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder confirmed a fatality from a vehicle crash earlier Monday, Dec. 5 at the intersection of 3100 East and 400 North Rd. At approximately 3:27 p.m., McLean County Coroner’s Office received notification of a death at the intersection. The identification of the deceased is pending notification of the next of kin. The autopsy is scheduled for Dec. 6.
WCIA
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday structure fire under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire that caused roughly $80,000 of damages to a commercial building Sunday evening remains under investigation, according to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release. Just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of heavy smoke coming from the...
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews respond to business fire Sunday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called Sunday afternoon to the area of NE Adams and Voris Streets on reports of a roof on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said crews found heavy smoke coming from a two-story business when they arrived around 4:35 p.m. It took them a little less than an hour to bring the fire under control.
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
WAND TV
Ambulance involved in crash near downtown Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An ambulance was involved in a crash near downtown Decatur, police said. According to Decatur Police, officers were called to a crash involving an ambulance and another vehicle at the corner of S. Church and W. Wood Streets. The crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. on...
wcbu.org
Peoria police release body camera footage 2 months after fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond
Peoria authorities are publicly releasing some materials related to the fatal shooting by police of 59-year-old Samuel "Vincent" Richmond, two months after the incident happened. Richmond, affectionately called "Meatman" by friends and family because of his longtime job working in the East Bluff Kroger's meat department, was shot and killed...
1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
wglt.org
Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington
Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Central Illinois Proud
Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted on 8 drug, firearm charges while on supervised release
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 48-year-old Peoria man has been convicted of eight federal charges after drugs, weapons, and proof of drug trafficking were found in his home earlier this year. Harold U. McGhee appeared in court on Dec. 1 and was found guilty by a federal jury of...
1470 WMBD
Death investigation underway following grisly discovery
PEORIA, Ill. — A death investigation is underway after an unresponsive victim was uncovered outside a local bank branch in Peoria County. According to the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office, the discovery was made during the overnight hours between Wednesday and Thursday. A male subject was found lying near an ATM at the Peoria Community Bank location at 3100 W. Harmon Highway.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner releases more information on Morton crash
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley released more information Wednesday related to a deadly crash in Morton. According to a press release, an 82-year-old Pekin woman died in the two-vehicle crash. The crash happened near Harding and Washington Roads in rural Morton at approximately 4:20 p.m....
