On Friday, December 2, 18-year old Jakeis Zameir Harris was arrested by the Hickory Police Department after being located at a residence in NW Hickory. He has been charged with (1) count of Murder, (1) count of Attempted First Degree Murder and (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury in connection to the murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Harris is currently in custody at the Catawba County Jail under No Bond.

2 DAYS AGO