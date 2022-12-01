Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
they need to find out who called in the hoax call and put them in jail
Reply(1)
8
High-speed chase ends with fatal crash in North Carolina, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies turned deadly on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At 9:38 p.m. on Friday, a Forsyth County deputy on routine patrol attempted to pull over a Honda Accord for a “Chapter 20 violation of auto law.” The deputy turned on […]
Statesville Woman Jailed In Alexander County
Heaven Angel Smith, age 33 of Statesville, was placed in custody Sunday night by Taylorsville Police and charged with for felony probation.The felony warrants are from Wilkes County. She is being held under a $30,000 secured bond in the Alexander County Detention Center. A January 9, 2023 court date is scheduled.
Suspect charged after stolen delivery truck leads police through Rowan, Stanly counties
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been charged after they led police on a chase through two counties on Sunday. According to the Rockwell Police Department, the chase began in Salisbury after a Hertz-rented Amazon vehicle was stolen. The driver led authorities through the Town of Rockwell before...
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Bohannon Park Circle, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in Winston-Salem early Monday morning, police say. Winston-Salem police say that just after 1 a.m. Monday, they got a call about a shooting on Bohannon Park Circle. When they got onto the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital […]
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: pursuit ends with crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a pursuit ended with a crash Friday night. An SUV crashed at the intersection of Clemmonsville and Thomasville roads around 9:45 p.m. The sheriff's office said a traffic stop was initiated and the driver of the vehicle refused...
Catawba County Deputies Find Body Near Conover
The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Deputies found the deceased person in a wooded area along Lee Cline Rd near the intersection of Eckard Road, just north of Conover. According to Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, the deceased person...
Man dead after leading deputies on chase, running stoplight, crashing in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — One person has died following a crash and after being chased by law enforcement Friday in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened after 9 p.m. after a deputy activated blue lights and a siren to stop a person driving a Honda Accord driven by 21-year-old Jovannie Perez Sotelo of Winston Salem.
CCSO: Woman charged with murder following Sunday morning alleged shooting
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Carter County woman was arrested Sunday and charged with murder, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release from the office, Cynthia J. Ellis, 69, allegedly shot a victim after a verbal argument. The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds and transported to the Johnson City […]
Taylorsville Woman Charged With Assault On Child
19-year old Chloe Sage Russell of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday by Taylorsville Police and charged with assault on a child under the age of 12 and disorderly conduct. She was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $7,500. A February 13, 2023 court date is listed.
31-year-old man killed in Winston-Salem shooting: sheriff’s office
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday night shooting that left one person dead. At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, deputies came to the 1600 block of Hartman Plaza in Winston-Salem after getting a report of a man being shot. At the scene, responding deputies found Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown, […]
Hickory Man Facing Drug Charge In Alexander County
Justin Ray Morton, age 28 of Hickory, was arrested by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, December 3rd and charged with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance. Morton is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond of $5,000. A court appearance is scheduled for today (December 5th) in Taylorsville.
Winston-Salem Police: Man facing multiple charges after traveling wrong way causing crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is facing multiple charges after a car crash left several people injured in Winston-Salem. Officers received the call around 2:10 a.m. on Sunday about a crash on north bound U.S. 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Police said 44-year old Peter Bosch was traveling north...
Nine students charged after fight at Statesville high school
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Nine Statesville High School students are facing charges after a large fight Friday, a law enforcement source told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty. The Statesville Police Department sent out a press release Friday evening saying officers responded to Statesville High School to help the school’s resource officer with a large fight in the school.
Active shooter false alarm at Wilkes Central
Thursday a number of school systems across the state received similar calls to 911 that turned out to be hoaxes. Many school systems including Wilkes County reported calls claiming an active shooter on their campuses; there were no such incidents. In a brief statement from the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office...
‘That was not him’: Ex-wife of man killed during Rowan County house fire says he was suffering mentally
The incident began at 12:38 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at a home on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell.
Hickory Police Make Another Arrest In Murder Investigation
On Friday, December 2, 18-year old Jakeis Zameir Harris was arrested by the Hickory Police Department after being located at a residence in NW Hickory. He has been charged with (1) count of Murder, (1) count of Attempted First Degree Murder and (1) count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury in connection to the murder of Khalil Rhynhart and attempted murder of Eric Rhynhart. Harris is currently in custody at the Catawba County Jail under No Bond.
Deputies investigate after decomposed body found in wooded area near Conover
CONOVER, N.C. — On Monday, half a dozen deputies in Catawba County continued a death investigation near Conover after a decomposed body was discovered in the woods. The body was found Saturday afternoon by a man and his family in a wooded area near Lee Cline Road, just north of Conover, according to the sheriff’s office.
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
1 in critical condition, 4 injured in wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One person is in critical condition and four people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Winston-Salem Sunday. Winston-Salem police said Peter Bosch, 44, crashed head onto a car containing Kristen Blakemore, 24, and two others, including a juvenile, on north bound US-421 near Peters Creek Parkway around 2:10 a.m.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died after being shot multiple times Thursday night in Winston-Salem. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information as they continue to investigate the death of 31-year-old, Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown. Police said he was shot around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Hartman Plaza.
