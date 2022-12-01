Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
ABC7 Chicago
David Archuleta responds to concertgoers who left his show after he opened up about queer identity
David Archuleta is speaking out and staying true to himself after concertgoers in Utah left his show early when the singer opened up about his queer identity. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Crush" singer, who is currently on his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour, responded to an email shared by his manager, from someone who appeared to be a manager of the venue, who said the concert was not the "setting" for Archuleta to open up about his journey.
People Are Sharing The Most Boring Movies They've Ever Seen, And There Are Some Hot, Hot Takes On This List
Honestly, there are a few movies on this list that would probably cure my insomnia.
ABC7 Chicago
Bob McGrath, beloved 'Sesame Street' cast member and singer, dies at 90
NEW YORK -- Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 90. McGrath's passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on...
