Columbus’ first sober bar to close after 7 months
Colin Thomas (left) and David Payne (right) are the owners of The Dry Mill, Columbus’s first sober bar, which announced it is shutting down. Credit: Tyrik Hutchinson-Junior | Lantern Reporter.
WHIZ
I-70 Lane Closures Monday Night
Motorists can expect to see some lane closures on Interstate 70 this week. The Ohio Department of Transportation said overnight lane closures will take place on I-70 east between US 40 and State Street for concrete repairs. The work begins at 7pm. The work is part of the I-70 reconstruction...
614now.com
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
Logan’s Roadhouse Feast for the HOLIDAYS!
10 best Christmas light displays in Columbus
Pour the hot cocoa and bundle up … or put on your matching holiday pajamas, if drive-thru light attractions are more your style.Here are 10 must-see holiday light displays in Central Ohio, plus one eye-popping bonus adventure:1. 🚗 Magic of LightsNew this year! Drive through dazzling light displays in the Historic Crew Stadium's parking lot, including monster trucks, prehistoric Christmas, a 32-foot Barbie and a snow flurry tunnel.5:30-10pm daily through Jan. 1.717 E. 17th Ave.$25 Monday-Thursday, $30 Friday-Sunday per car at the gate. Discounts online.2. 🇩🇪 German Village LightsLuminaria line the historic streets of German Village, where you can shop...
December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), we start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming winter season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, and much […]
cdrecycler.com
Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF
Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
columbusmonthly.com
Columbus Parent | The Go-To Guide: Family-Friendly Holiday Happenings Around Columbus
The holidays are here, and Central Ohio is again at its most festive. But with dozens of annual happenings, both longstanding traditions and new events, it’s hard to decide what to see and do. We’ve compiled some of the top family-friendly events around town to help you sort through the choices.
614now.com
After 110 years, the last iteration of this long-standing Columbus eatery has closed for good
In 1912, Phillips Coney Island opened a restaurant selling hot dogs in Columbus. Now, one century plus one decade later, the last iteration of the long-standing Columbus eatery, the food truck Phillips on Wheels, has closed. While Phillips on Wheels posted a statement about the closure to its Instagram account,...
Two Orange Township Grade Crossings To Close
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) has approved a joint petition of CSX Transportation (CSXT) and Norfolk Southern Railway Company (NSRC) to close the Franklin Street grade crossings in Orange Township, Delaware County, Ohio. The closure will primarily route traffic to alternate crossings that have active gates and warning...
wyso.org
Clintonville school refuses to cancel drag-themed holiday event despite Proud Boys protest
A fundraiser for a local, independent community school has drawn the attention of a group known for hateful rhetoric against the LGBTQ community, but the school’s leadership said they won’t be bullied into canceling Saturday’s family-friendly story hour featuring performances from drag queens. This won’t be the...
Knox Pages
Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
Delaware Gazette
New wellness center coming to Delaware
Oasis Wellness Center has received a certificate of zoning compliance from the city to do business in Delaware. During Monday’s meeting of City Council, the certificate was approved per previously established regulations regarding massage establishments. The business, which will operate at 50 Coughlin Lane, is part of the Coughlin...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
This active young pup wants to be your new hiking buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Beth, a young pup at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, is ready to join an active family. “She’s been here since the end of August,” said FCDS’s Brandy Trott. “She went to a foster home for a little bit.” Now that the two-year-old mixed breed is back at […]
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Let It Grow! Let It Grow! Let It Grow!
MARYSVILLE – Novembeard, a time of the year in which men grow facial hair in the name of charity, has come and passed. With the blessing of Chief Tony Brooks and the city administration, male officers of the Marysville Division of Police were allowed to forego shaving their face – regulations say that’s a no-no – for the month of Novembeard and donations were made in the name of the officers who were sporting the metro look for the cause, this year the cause being the Hospice and Palliative Care Program at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
cwcolumbus.com
Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
wqkt.com
Millersburg business owner asks village council to reconsider ATV ordinance
During a meeting on Monday night, council members in Millersburg heard a business owner’s request to reconsider the village’s ordinance that prohibits utility vehicles from operating on public roads. The business owner, who wants to use his ATV to plow snow, noted that state law has a procedure in place for allowing ATVs on city streets, including a required license, insurance and having vehicles inspected. Before making any kind of a decision, council members have asked the village’s solicitor to further research Ohio’s law on the matter.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 3
Bucyrus (0-3, 0-1 N10): Shots 15-37; 3-pt. shots 7 (Malachi Bayless 3, Tyson O’Brien 2, Blayne Barto, Dylan Coppler); Free throws 8-16; Rebounds 27 (Noah Burke 7); Turnovers 25. Scoring: Tyson O’Brien 2 0 6, Blayne Barto 2 5 10, Noah Burke 2 1 5, Kameron Lewis 1 0 2, Jackson Farrar 2 1 5, Dylan Coppler 1 1 4, Malachi Bayless 5 0 13.
