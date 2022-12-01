Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Thank you, JV! Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets: sources
Justin Verlander had 86 million reasons to leave the place where he won two championships. Now, get to know when 'Stros fans may get to see pitch next.
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas City Royals enter MLB Winter Meetings still looking to make roster additions
Major League Baseball went without one of the preeminent events on its annual calendar for the previous two years due to a global pandemic in 2020 followed by the owners locking out the members of the MLB Players Association in 2021. However, league and club officials from all 30 teams,...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Phillies Agree to Terms With Trea Turner
All the build up and tension has finally released, the Philadelphia Phillies got their man. Looking to improve upon a miracle 2022 which saw the Phillies defy expectation and win the NL pennant, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has lofty expectation to build upon such unexpected success. According to...
Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership
The Wichita Wind Surge on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).
