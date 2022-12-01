ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Co-founder of Memphis' Stax Records, Jim Stewart, dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jim Stewart, the co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, died at 92 years old Monday morning, according to David Porter Music's Facebook page. According to Stewart's biography on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website, he was born in 1930 in Middleton, Tennessee. He got his start in the music business as a part-time country fiddle player.
Man injured in shootout near Hyde Park area, according to Memphis Police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a shootout near the Hyde Park area left a man critically injured. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N Hollywood St. near Eldridge Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Memphis man takes us foraging for mushrooms in the wild

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They taste great on pizza and salads. And some Memphians are saving money, and getting a taste for the wild, by foraging for mushrooms in nature, instead of in the grocery store. “I’ve been doing this about 10 years,” said Ben Pruitt. “I forage for mushrooms.”...
15-year-old boy injured in shooting at Freedom Prep High School Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old was injured after shooting a Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven Monday. MPD officers were called to the scene at the school in the 800 block of Brownlee just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a 15-year-old boy shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
Collierville VFW launches donation campaign to help four families get basic needs, holiday gifts

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — While their time on active duty is behind them, the members of VFW Post 5066 in Collierville still have a mission. “The way I look at it is, the benefits that I have were fought for by the generations before me,” said Post Commander Robert Hunt. “So me and my generation have a duty and responsibility to fight for the generations to come.”
Operation Warm Hearts collects winter gear for MSCS students in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Giving Tuesday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools spent the day helping kids in need stay warm. The district hosted its 8th annual Operation Warm Hearts drive. Educators collected new coats, hats, gloves, and scarves outside the school board. The drive was originally set to go until 6 p.m., but they had to stop the in-person donations early due to the threat of severe weather. Donations may be sent online HERE.
Man shot & killed on Gaston Ave. in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gaston Ave. Investigators said the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital before officers arrived, and the victim later died from their injuries.
'MSCS Super Search' in-person community meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools has scheduled five in-person community meetings as part of its search for a new superintendent, dubbed ‘MSCS Super Search.’. The first meeting is set for Dec. 6, 2022, and will focus on feedback from students. The other four will be for educators,...
Severe thunderstorms bring wind, hail to the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A round of severe thunderstorms brought wind, hail, and tornadoes to parts of the Southeast United States on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, there were over a dozen tornado reports across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Several states also reported wind damage and hail. While...
