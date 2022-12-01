Read full article on original website
In pictures : Starry Nights at Shelby Farms Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Swipe through this gallery of Starry Nights, held at Shelby Farms Park. Starry nights are held on select nights during the holiday season. Check their website for details on tickets and more.
How low could Mid-South gas prices go in time for the holidays?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's now cheaper to drive than it was in February before the war in Ukraine sparked record prices in June. Some economists believe gas prices could fall to $2.50 a gallon by late spring or early summer 2023. "When I'm done at the pump, very exciting,"...
Co-founder of Memphis' Stax Records, Jim Stewart, dies at 92
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Jim Stewart, the co-founder of Stax Records in Memphis, died at 92 years old Monday morning, according to David Porter Music's Facebook page. According to Stewart's biography on the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's website, he was born in 1930 in Middleton, Tennessee. He got his start in the music business as a part-time country fiddle player.
1,300 children are looking for foster parents in the Memphis area this holiday season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Almost a dozen lawmakers, like Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell, have been urging Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to address the concern around the Department of Children’s Services. Conditions were described as "horrific." Some of the children in state custody had to reportedly sleep on DCS...
Holiday happenings across the Mid-South | Things your family can do this Christmas season
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The countdown is on to the New Year, and that means holiday events across the Mid-South. Here’s a look at some of the events you and your family can check out over the next few weeks. Select nights through Jan. 1, 2023. It’s time again...
‘DeMoir Books and Things’ | Bookstore owner shares how to make reading a part of your child's daily routine in light of low TDOE scores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeMoir Books & Things is one of four brick-and-mortar independent bookstores still here in Memphis. A year and a half later after its opening, it remains the only Black-owned bookstore in the city. Owner Jeremee DeMoir is a former literacy teacher who is working to help...
Memphians eagerly waiting for trolleys to return to the Madison and Riverfront lines
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many Memphians, the trolley systems is full of important memories. Back when her grandchildren were little, Gwen Campbell always took them traveling across the city on the trolley. “When we would come down, we’d basically just go from place to place, the fire station to...
Man injured in shootout near Hyde Park area, according to Memphis Police
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a shootout near the Hyde Park area left a man critically injured. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of N Hollywood St. near Eldridge Ave. They found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Woman found shot to death on Eden Park Dr. near Orange Mound
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed near Orange Mound. MPD officers were called to the 2400 block of Eden Park Drive near Spottswood about 2:40 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a woman dead at the scene. Investigators...
Memphis man takes us foraging for mushrooms in the wild
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They taste great on pizza and salads. And some Memphians are saving money, and getting a taste for the wild, by foraging for mushrooms in nature, instead of in the grocery store. “I’ve been doing this about 10 years,” said Ben Pruitt. “I forage for mushrooms.”...
15-year-old boy injured in shooting at Freedom Prep High School Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old was injured after shooting a Freedom Prep High School in Whitehaven Monday. MPD officers were called to the scene at the school in the 800 block of Brownlee just before 12:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. They found a 15-year-old boy shot. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition.
Collierville VFW launches donation campaign to help four families get basic needs, holiday gifts
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — While their time on active duty is behind them, the members of VFW Post 5066 in Collierville still have a mission. “The way I look at it is, the benefits that I have were fought for by the generations before me,” said Post Commander Robert Hunt. “So me and my generation have a duty and responsibility to fight for the generations to come.”
Memphis man wanted for murder in deadly Whitehaven shooting captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder from a November shooting in Whitehaven surrendered to police without incident Thursday, according to U.S. Marshals. Kevin Wayne Fennell, 34, of Memphis, who was wanted by the Memphis Police Department for First Degree Murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Missouri Thursday.
Operation Warm Hearts collects winter gear for MSCS students in need
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This Giving Tuesday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools spent the day helping kids in need stay warm. The district hosted its 8th annual Operation Warm Hearts drive. Educators collected new coats, hats, gloves, and scarves outside the school board. The drive was originally set to go until 6 p.m., but they had to stop the in-person donations early due to the threat of severe weather. Donations may be sent online HERE.
Man shot & killed on Gaston Ave. in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a man was shot and killed in South Memphis Monday. MPD officers were called to a shooting just after 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Gaston Ave. Investigators said the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One Hospital before officers arrived, and the victim later died from their injuries.
Mid-South woman drops nearly 100 pounds by going vegan, becomes social media influencer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman is touting the vegan lifestyle, saying it helped her lose nearly 100 pounds. Now, she’s become a social media influencer for the change in diet that she said has become a family affair. “After I had my daughter, I had gotten up...
Methodist Le Bonheur releases statement regarding treatment of transgender patients
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After receiving criticism from the local LGBTQ+ community, Methodist Le Bonheur is responding to concerns about their reasoning behind a pause in transgender surgeries. "In recent weeks, some care providers voiced questions about patients receiving gender affirming procedures at a facility affiliated with our health system,"...
Registration is open for 2023 MLK Days of Service through Volunteer Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Registration is now open for Volunteer Memphis’ 6th annual MLK Days of Service in January. The Days of Service begins Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, and runs through Jan. 16. The mission for this year’s event includes youth and education, health and wellness, service, and community cleanup.
'MSCS Super Search' in-person community meetings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools has scheduled five in-person community meetings as part of its search for a new superintendent, dubbed ‘MSCS Super Search.’. The first meeting is set for Dec. 6, 2022, and will focus on feedback from students. The other four will be for educators,...
Severe thunderstorms bring wind, hail to the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A round of severe thunderstorms brought wind, hail, and tornadoes to parts of the Southeast United States on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, there were over a dozen tornado reports across Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana. Several states also reported wind damage and hail. While...
