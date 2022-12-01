Read full article on original website
abc57.com
New South Bend charter school to focus on project-based learning, career paths
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County partnered with Success Academy to launch a new public charter school focused on project-based learning. The headquarters of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County on East Sample Street in South Bend will be expanding and undergoing renovations to soon home a brand-new public charter school opening in the fall of 2023.
abc57.com
Humane Society of St. Joseph County closed December 6
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be closed on Tuesday for staff training. If you have an animal control emergency, please call 574-255-4726 ext. 8. The building will be back open for normal hours on Wednesday.
abc57.com
Ironwood Road reopens at Douglas Road following construction
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The long-awaited drive through the intersection of Ironwood and Douglas roads is here. The intersection opened to traffic on Monday. The intersection has been under construction for nearly a year and a half while crews worked in the area. The project itself has been delayed a number of times.
