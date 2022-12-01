ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia Senator switching political parties

By Sam Kirk
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia Senator who represents the state’s 8th District has decided to change political parties.

Glenn Jeffries (WV Legislature)

According to a statement from Sen. Glenn Jeffries sent Thursday, he has filed to switch his party affiliation and join the Republican caucus. Jeffries was elected as a Democrat in 2016 to represent parts of Kanawha and Putnam counties and said he wanted to “work in a bipartisan way,” and he said he plans to continue to do so under his new party affiliation.

“Our politics have gotten so personal and difficult,” said Sen. Jeffries in his statement. “I want to make sure that I serve constituents and our state in a respectful, thoughtful way that leads to a better life for all West Virginians.”

‘The Hill’ ranks Manchin among 8 most vulnerable Senate Democrats

While Jeffries did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to “discomfort with Democratic Party values.”

The WVDP also said it hopes that Jeffries will continue to promote climate and environmental justice in his new party and commended his prior work, calling him “an environmental justice champion.”

West Virginia Democratic Party Leader Mike Pushkin also said that he hopes that Jeffries chooses to condemn “dangerous and ill-advised actions” by former President Donald Trump.

Pushkin also referenced the recent dinner where Trump hosted rapper Kanye West, “Ye”, who reportedly brought controversial commentator Nick Fuentes . “For Senator Jeffries to claim he doesn’t like the direction of the Democratic Party, barely a week after his new party’s de facto leader had dinner with a Holocaust denying white supremacist, is like being called ugly by a frog,” said Pushkin.

The other representative for the 8th District, Sen. Richard Lindsay, is a Democrat.

“It’s great to hear that West Virginia State Senator Glenn Jeffries is joining the Republican Party. As the senior-elected leader of West Virginia’s Grand Old Party, Glenn will be a great addition to our ranks. He is a proven business leader and his ongoing work in attracting new employers and opportunities to West Virginia makes him a great fit in our Republican Party.”

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)
Petunia Luna
4d ago

Yet another republican who ran as a democrat in WV. We need a law guaranteeing that we have a valid choice in elections, because right now we don't. if someone runs REPRESENTING ONE PARTY AND THAT PLATFORM, then that's what we're voting for. If they just change parties after they are elected, they are, in effect, violating a contract. This has become typical election shenanigans in WV and it has to stop.

Brenda Esmer
3d ago

Should not be able to switch until term is up. The people of WV voted him in as a democrat if he wants to switch parties then hold a special election.

jack mehoalf
3d ago

good for him he finally figured it out... the liberal broke Democrats are destroying our country! highest inflation in over 20 years highest energy prices in the history of the country and it's only going to get worse people!!

