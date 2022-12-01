The crypto winter has now chilled all manner of digital currency activities, including an IPO. FinTech Circle, which issues USDC stablecoins, said in an announcement Monday (Nov. 5) that it would no longer go public through a proposed business combination with SPAC Concord Acquisition Corp. The deal had been planned more than a year ago, in July 2021. And while Circle has maintained that, in the words of CEO Jeremy Allaire, going public “remains part of Circle’s core strategy,” the termination speaks volumes about SPACs and stablecoins.

