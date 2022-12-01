Read full article on original website
Circle Delays IPO as Crypto Winter Chills Stablecoin Momentum
The crypto winter has now chilled all manner of digital currency activities, including an IPO. FinTech Circle, which issues USDC stablecoins, said in an announcement Monday (Nov. 5) that it would no longer go public through a proposed business combination with SPAC Concord Acquisition Corp. The deal had been planned more than a year ago, in July 2021. And while Circle has maintained that, in the words of CEO Jeremy Allaire, going public “remains part of Circle’s core strategy,” the termination speaks volumes about SPACs and stablecoins.
Aluminum China Launches Global Online B2B Marketplace
Aluminum China has launched an online B2B marketplace and supply chain platform for aluminum products. Dubbed “ALU connect,” the new offering is designed to connect global buyers with Chinese suppliers. It currently allows access to more than 100 manufacturers verified by Aluminum China, an annual trade show organized by RX Greater China, Aluminum China said in a Monday (Dec. 5) press release.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Australia central bank raises rates to 10-yr high, says more needed
SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a 10-year high of 3.10% on Tuesday and reiterated that further policy tightening will be needed ahead, although policy was not on a pre-set path.
Consumer Inflation Sentiment: In It For The Long Haul
Study Finds Consumer’s Perception of Inflation Worse Than What Government Reports. The PYMNTS monthly study of 2,379 U.S. consumers finds that consumers perceive the prices they pay for everyday essentials to be much higher than the government reporting on price increases — creating a more severe pullback on spending.
