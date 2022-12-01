Read full article on original website
School Superintendent Scott Elliott responds to last weeks fake Shooting
We reported last week regarding a prank call claiming a shooting occurred at a Wilkes County School, as well as other schools around the state. I spoke with Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott to discuss this incident and the reaction to it. He was very upset by this event....
Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute Cobra Athletics
Caldwell Community College & Technical Insitute Cobra Athletics: Events for December 5-11 Tuesday, December 6: Men's Basketball vs. Tusculum JV, 6PM. Friday, December 9: Men's Basketball vs. Northern Virginia CC, 7PM. Saturday, December 10: Cobra Classic Pickleball Tournament Fundraiser, 9AM at CCC&TI gym, Hudson, NC. Mixed doubles, $20 entry fee...
Blue Ridge Energy Donates a Lineworker truck to CCC&TI
Blue Ridge Energy has donated a retired digger derrick line truck to Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s Electrical Lineworker Institute to help train future line technicians. The truck is used for various uses related to electrical work and maintenance like digging holes, set power poles and work with...
This years AMTC show will be held at the Appalachian Theatre of the High-Country
The Appalachian Musical Theatre Club, also known as AMTC, includes over 200 registered students in its membership and puts on a fully student-run musical every academic year. With a brief hiatus due to the pandemic, they are back strong. Following three sold out performances of Heathers: The Musical in March 2021, they are now producing the newly-released musical Something Rotten! in a brand-new venue as well. AMTC’s production of Something Rotten will feature two showings, one on December 10 at 7 p.m., and the other on December 11 at 2 p.m., at the newly-renovated Appalachian Theatre on King Street in Boone. Tickets are $10 for students and $17 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at the Appalachian Theatre’s website, www.apptheatre.org, by visiting their box office during operating hours (TuesdayFriday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), or by calling at (828) 865-3000.
SCROOGED coming to the Apptheatre
“The spirits will move you in odd and hysterical ways” when “SCROOGED” is screened on the Holiday Classic Film Series at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. The 1988 Christmas fantasy comedy film directed by Richard Donner and written by Mitch Glazer and Michael O'Donoghue is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, at the historic theatre on King Street in downtown Boone, NC. The running time of the film is 100 minutes. The remaining movie on the Holiday Classic Film Series is “White Christmas” with a showtime at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 22.
