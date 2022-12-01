ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Cuddled Close During Work Trip, Alleged Romance Began After Split From Spouses: Source

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
Did Queen Elizabeth II 's death somehow bring Good Morning America stars T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 's affair to light?

Following coverage of Her Majesty's funeral back in September, an eyewitness allegedly spotted the dynamic duo cozied up as they flew into New York City's JFK airport.

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, were “very friendly and huggy” on the flight and continued to be “affectionate when they were waiting for luggage," the source revealed to a news publication on Wednesday, November 30, clarifying there was "no kissing" between the two.

'GMA' ANCHORS ROBIN ROBERTS & GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS 'FURIOUS' OVER AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES' 'MESSY' EXTRAMARITAL AFFAIR: SOURCE

Although both parties are still legally married to their respective significant others, the talk show stars “stayed close to each other” the entire travel day and didn't seem to care if the group of GMA employees sitting alongside them in business class noticed.

While Holmes and Robach always seemed to radiate a level of intimacy, “the producers at GMA [were] shocked to hear they are having an affair,” spilled the source. “They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. They were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret."

After reports dropped the bomb of the pair's alleged six-month extramarital affair , several photos came forward exposing multiple romantic exchanges between the two.

As OK! previously reported, the pair embarked on a weekend getaway in upstate New York ahead of Thanksgiving festivities and were later seen sharing laughs and allegedly holding hands in an Uber.

T.J. HOLMES AGGRESSIVELY TEASED HIS WIFE ABOUT GIVING HER 'PLENTY OF REASONS' TO LEAVE BEFORE ALLEGED 'GMA' AFFAIR

The timeline between the start of the alleged affair and the end of the lovebirds' respective relationships remains unclear, however, a source recently came forward to confirm tensions didn't heat up until after both Holmes and Robach stepped away from their marriages.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that," an insider explained to an additional news publication of Holmes and Robach, who are still married to attorney Marilee Fiebig , 44, and actor Andrew Shue , 55, respectively.

"They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything ," the insider assertively concluded.

Page Six spoke to a source about the duo's affectionate relationship and People spoke to insiders regarding the timeline of the situation.

