Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Westbank Anglers changes hands
JACKSON, Wyo. — Local fly fishing company, Westbank Anglers has a new group of owners after 20 years under Baker Salsbury, according to a press release issued today, Dec. 5. Salsbury has owned and operated the business, originally opened in 1985, since 2002. The sale closed on Dec. 2. Local resident Mike Dawes will be the managing partner on behalf of the ownership group.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Wilson businesses put on best gingerbread displays
WILSON, Wyo. — The second annual community gingerbread exhibit, competition and scavenger hunt has been well underway. As part of the holiday season, the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center asked 11 local businesses to construct festive works of edible architecture to put on display from Nov. 28 until this coming Saturday. Locals can visit the exhibits, vote for their favorite and collect scavenger hunt clue words to enter the raffle. Each clue word you submit earns you one entry into the raffle, with fun prizes including $100 VISA gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses.
Comments / 0