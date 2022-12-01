WILSON, Wyo. — The second annual community gingerbread exhibit, competition and scavenger hunt has been well underway. As part of the holiday season, the Old Wilson Schoolhouse Community Center asked 11 local businesses to construct festive works of edible architecture to put on display from Nov. 28 until this coming Saturday. Locals can visit the exhibits, vote for their favorite and collect scavenger hunt clue words to enter the raffle. Each clue word you submit earns you one entry into the raffle, with fun prizes including $100 VISA gift cards and gift certificates to local businesses.

