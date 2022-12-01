Read full article on original website
Related
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough
The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Add to Coaching Staff
Due to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule bringing some of his assistants from Carolina with him to his new job at Nebraska, the Panthers' coaching staff has shrunk considerably. During the bye week, interim head coach Steve Wilks had some conversations and eventually hired a new assistant to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft
Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
UCLA women's soccer pulls off miracle comeback over North Carolina for NCAA title
UCLA women's soccer clawed back from a 2-0 to beat North Carolina 3-2 in double overtime in the College Cup final for its second NCAA title.
No. 24 TCU relishing Damion Baugh’s return, faces Jackson St. next
A day after its football team made it to the College Football Playoff, the TCU men’s basketball team returned to
San Luis Obispo Tribune
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-49ers Week 13 Game
Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The signing of veteran Eric Fisher should not be seen as an indication that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Uncomfortable’ with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means
FRISCO - If you don't speak "Jerry-ese,'' you are surely confused by the Dallas Cowboys owner's latest Odell Beckham Jr. pronouncement. “I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him,” Jones said after Dallas' 53-19 Sunday win over the Colts. “I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF
The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘Anything Could Change’ as O-Line Struggles
NASHVILLE – Dennis Daley isn’t the only member of the Tennessee Titans who is struggling these days. He’s not even the only one on the offensive line who is struggling. There’s plenty of blame to go around. But the fact that Daley, who stepped in when...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Broncos Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano to PS
It was a busy 24 hours in the Denver Broncos' quarterback room following the team's Week 13 loss at Baltimore. With veteran backup Josh Johnson off to San Francisco, the Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday. What happens next for the Broncos?...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How Brian Daboll is Handling Player Public Grievances About Play Time
The New York Giants haven't won a game since aWeek 10 triumph over the Houston Texans, but that hasn't stopped the locker room from having a positive attitude in pushing forward. But a pair of Giants defenders, inside linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have committed the ultimate no-no...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, FB Jakob Johnson talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...
Comments / 0