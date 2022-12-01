ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Commanders Signing Daron Payne? Washington ‘Hope’ Isn’t Enough

The Washington Commanders keep saying the right things. Meanwhile, Daron Payne keeps doing the right things. And a monster contract - from Washington or elsewhere - is now clearly in his future. “I had a bunch of opportunities to have high-sack numbers before, but I missed them,” Payne told The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Add to Coaching Staff

Due to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule bringing some of his assistants from Carolina with him to his new job at Nebraska, the Panthers' coaching staff has shrunk considerably. During the bye week, interim head coach Steve Wilks had some conversations and eventually hired a new assistant to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-49ers Week 13 Game

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins'33-17 loss against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:. -- The signing of veteran Eric Fisher should not be seen as an indication that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys ‘Uncomfortable’ with Signing OBJ? What Jerry Means

FRISCO - If you don't speak "Jerry-ese,'' you are surely confused by the Dallas Cowboys owner's latest Odell Beckham Jr. pronouncement. “I’d probably do something uncomfortable with him,” Jones said after Dallas' 53-19 Sunday win over the Colts. “I could possibly do something uncomfortable with him. I’m going to have to because he’s coming back from an injury.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Giants-Commanders Week 15 Game Flexed to SNF

The New York Giants' Week 15 game at the Washington Commanders could have playoff implications regarding the final few Wild Card spots. As such, the league announced that game has been flexed from its original 1 p.m. on December 18 to the Sunday Night Football time slot starting at 8:20 p.m.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘Anything Could Change’ as O-Line Struggles

NASHVILLE – Dennis Daley isn’t the only member of the Tennessee Titans who is struggling these days. He’s not even the only one on the offensive line who is struggling. There’s plenty of blame to go around. But the fact that Daley, who stepped in when...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Broncos Sign QB Jarrett Guarantano to PS

It was a busy 24 hours in the Denver Broncos' quarterback room following the team's Week 13 loss at Baltimore. With veteran backup Josh Johnson off to San Francisco, the Broncos signed QB Jarrett Guarantano to their practice squad, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported Monday. What happens next for the Broncos?...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

How Brian Daboll is Handling Player Public Grievances About Play Time

The New York Giants haven't won a game since aWeek 10 triumph over the Houston Texans, but that hasn't stopped the locker room from having a positive attitude in pushing forward. But a pair of Giants defenders, inside linebacker Tae Crowder and cornerback Rodarius Williams, have committed the ultimate no-no...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

From the Raiders’ Locker Room: FB Jakob Johnson

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (4-7) are ready to take on the Los Angles Chargers (6-5) on Sunday as they return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Moments ago, FB Jakob Johnson talked about the state of the franchise and looked ahead to this weekend. You can watch the interview...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jake’s Takes | Colts Dominated in Primetime vs. Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts came into Sunday night's road matchup with the Dallas Cowboys as heavy underdogs, and by the time the final clock hit 0:00, there was no question as to why. To their credit, the Colts did hold things together and trailed by just two points through three quarters...

