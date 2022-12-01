Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Rockets: 4 Questions About James Harden’s Return
On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers begin a new slate of games beginning with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. After hitting the road for a three-game trip, the Sixers will close out the stretch looking to pick up their first win in three games after falling short to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Memphis Grizzlies.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Nike Signature Swap: Kyrie Irving OUT, Ja Morant IN
DEC 5 IRVING OUT, MORANT IN WITH NIKE SIGNATURE SHOE. On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving have officially parted ways. It was a move that expected due to Irving's recent off-court behavior. "Kyrie Irving is no longer a Nike athlete, Nike spokesperson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘I Hate This S---’: Luka Doncic Wears Custom Eagles Jersey After Losing Bet to Jalen Brunson
The Dallas Mavericks take on the New York Knicks for the first time this season on Saturday afternoon, which means it's the first time that Jalen Brunson will play against his former team. Brunson opted to sign with New York in the offseason in order to have a bigger role...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Social Media Personality Boosie Badazz Responds to Gabrielle Union’s Comments About Him ‘Being in the Closet’
Boosie Badazz has never been one to shy away from speaking his opinion. The 2000s rapper has been large on social media with his controversial statements. One of his biggest targets has been Zaya Wade, the transgender daughter of Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. Boosie Badazz’s latest comments were toward...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: LA Trade Talks For DeRozan and Vucevic Get Revisited
Bill Simmons isn't the only one who thinks the Lakers should go after Demar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. While the team has seemingly found their stride as of late, it doesn't close the option of trading Russell Westbrook away for some proven pieces before he leaves at the end of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Raptors Notebook: ‘Measurement Game’ vs. Celtics & Update on Juancho Hernangomez
This isn't a regular early December game for the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. When the Boston Celtics come to town, it's a "measurement game," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. View the original article to see embedded media. If you want to be the best, you have the beat...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc
View the original article to see embedded media. VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Grizzlies, Jaylen Brown (neck) is questionable and Robert Williams (knee), Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Why One Expert Believes L.A. Shouldn’t Wait Until Mid-Month To Make A Deal
Doug McKain, our intrepid Lakers 248 video commentator, has the latest scuttlebutt on potential Lakers deals, and indicates why he feels your Los Angeles Lakers should do what they can to make a trade before December 15th, when most players signed to new deals in 2022 free agency across the league can become trade-eligible.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Celtics Provide Injury Report Ahead of Raptors Game
The Boston Celtics will be a little shorthanded Monday night on the second night of a back-to-back against the Toronto Raptors. View the original article to see embedded media. Al Horford will have the night off with lower back stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon. Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, is listed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Miami Heat Prepare for the Challenge of Facing Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant
View the original article to see embedded media. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is among the most entertaining players in the NBA. The Miami Heat will have the task of defending him Monday at 8 p.m. in Memphis when they close their four-game road trip. Morant is averaging 28.4 points,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Reacting to Team USA’s 2023 World Junior Camp Roster
The Americans have released their 31-player camp roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship at the end of the month. The group will be looking to avenge their disappointing quarterfinal loss after a dominant round-robin. The U.S. roster will be meeting in Plymouth, Mich. in a couple of weeks to sort out who will and won’t make the cut.
Comments / 0