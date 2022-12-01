ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba Won’t Play In Peach Bowl, To Enter 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State announced on Monday afternoon that junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play against Georgia the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl as he continues to rehab a hamstring injury and prepares to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. “I want to thank Jaxon for all he...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Panthers Add to Coaching Staff

Due to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule bringing some of his assistants from Carolina with him to his new job at Nebraska, the Panthers' coaching staff has shrunk considerably. During the bye week, interim head coach Steve Wilks had some conversations and eventually hired a new assistant to the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.

