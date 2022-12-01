Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has had a slow day in Atlanta, catching one pass for two yards three-quarters into the ballgame with the Falcons. That slow day has caused frustration, and the rookie isn't shy to let the coaches, and quarterback, know what's bothering him. As he walked off the field after a fourth quarter drive, Pickens was caught by television cameras telling his offense to throw him the ball.

1 DAY AGO