Star Michigan Defender Facing Felony Weapons Charge

By Brandon Brown
 4 days ago

According to Washtenaw County court records that were filed yesterday, November 30, 2022, Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge.

That's obviously never a good thing, but what makes this situation worse is that the charge stems from an October 7 incident, according to the court records. October 7 was one day before Michigan played Indiana and the Wolverines have played seven games since then. Smith, a team captain, leader on the team and one of the more beloved teammates and players on the roster, faces a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. According to the court records, attorney John A. Shea is representing Smith.

No one from Michigan has commented on the incident or the report, which obviously comes just days before U-M is scheduled to take the field against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship. The Detroit Free Press first reported the news on Thursday morning.

