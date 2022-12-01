Read full article on original website
newcanaanite.com
Animal Control Raises Concerns After Reports of ‘Friendly’ Fox Living Near the Downtown
Officials say the town has received numerous reports in recent weeks of a “friendly” fox living in the area of Richmond Hill Road and Park Street, raising concerns about too much familiarity with the animal. Officer Allyson Halm, head of the New Canaan Police Department’s Animal Control section,...
newcanaanite.com
Police: New Canaan Woman, 54, Charged After Incident at South School
Police on Monday morning arrested a 54-year-old Richmond Hill Road woman by warrant and charged her with second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. At about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 7 (a Friday), officers were dispatched to South School on a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk there, police said.
newcanaanite.com
Health Department Anticipates Uptick in COVID-19; 23 Confirmed Seasonal Flu Cases in New Canaan
Town officials say they’re expecting the number of positive COVID-19 virus cases to rise in the next two weeks, based on historical data. New Canaan had a total of 14 reported positive cases in the week prior to Thursday’s Health and Human Services Commission meeting—the same figure as the week before that, according to Health Director Jenn Eielson.
