newcanaanite.com

Police: New Canaan Woman, 54, Charged After Incident at South School

Police on Monday morning arrested a 54-year-old Richmond Hill Road woman by warrant and charged her with second-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving. At about 1:40 p.m. on Oct. 7 (a Friday), officers were dispatched to South School on a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk there, police said.
Health Department Anticipates Uptick in COVID-19; 23 Confirmed Seasonal Flu Cases in New Canaan

Town officials say they’re expecting the number of positive COVID-19 virus cases to rise in the next two weeks, based on historical data. New Canaan had a total of 14 reported positive cases in the week prior to Thursday’s Health and Human Services Commission meeting—the same figure as the week before that, according to Health Director Jenn Eielson.

