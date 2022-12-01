Read full article on original website
Dayton’s fastest-growing communities: What are they, and why?
Warren County continues as Dayton region growth leader in population, residential building permits. Of the four sizable counties at the core of the Dayton region, Warren County has grown the fastest by far in the past two decades in both population and residential building starts/permits, according to data from the U.S. Census and the Ohio Department of Development.
TAKE NOTE
The Ohio Department of Insurance (OSHIIP) will be at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday, Dec. 6 for one-on-one Medicare counseling. Get tips on how to enroll for 2023 coverage in a Medicare prescription drug plan (Part D) and/or a Medicare Health plan. See if you qualify to save an average of $4,000 on your prescription drug costs. You must have an appointment. Call the senior center at 937-393-4745 to schedule one.
5 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio or wish to travel there soon, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places before, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Juvenile in custody following social media threat directed at Little Miami Local Schools
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Hamilton Township Police took a juvenile into custody after Little Miami Local Schools were notified late Sunday night of a possible social media threat directed at the schools, according to spokesperson Emily Johnson. It is unclear what the threat said or on what social media platform...
‘It’s not a laughing matter’: Miami Valley officials weigh in on ‘swatting’ bill
"Because this specific phone call, the bad people have figured out how to create the police response that brings guns drawn, knocking doors down, and so that's why we're responding with this, making it a more serious crime," Lampton said.
Hamilton County aims to revitalize suburb with demolition of school, other aid
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Lincoln Heights long has been a nearly all-Black Cincinnati suburb that has struggled, facing the lack of a grocery store, the shut down of its police department in 2014 and a land-grab by white suburbs in the 1940s that denied the village a major industrial tax base.
Chillicothe High School goes into modified lockdown after disruption
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local high school went into lockdown Friday afternoon. It happened at around 1:45 p.m. at Chillicothe High School after a call was reported that there was a “fight” outside the school. Police officers and deputies responded to the building as administrators placed classrooms on a modified lockdown.
Was complaint against Cincinnati police a bargaining chip in a criminal case?
Was a complaint against Cincinnati police a bargaining chip in a criminal case? The Citizen Complaint Authority is "concerned" about a defense attorney's request to withdraw her client's complaint.
1 taken by CareFlight after Springfield crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County on Sunday. According to Springfield Police, a call came in at 8:51 a.m. for a report of a crash in the area of Eagle City Road in Springfield. Upon arrival, authorities found an overturned vehicle in the wood […]
Butler • Clermont • Hamilton • Warren: COVID-19 deaths and cases rising
CDC recommends use of COVID-19 Community Levels to determine the impact of COVID-19 on communities and to take action. CDC also provides Transmission Levels (also known as Community Transmission) to describe the amount of COVID-19 spread within each county. Healthcare facilities use Transmission Levels to determine infection control interventions. The...
Wahlburgers coming to Dayton
DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Two escaped emus captured in Ohio, unrelated emu still on the loose
Officials in an Ohio county said two escaped emus were rounded up this week -- but another emu remains on the loose in the area.
'Holly Jolly Hamilton' continues to provide economic boost for city
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - An innovative idea that started during the pandemic, aimed at supporting small businesses and restaurants, continues strong three years later. From scavenger hunts and Santa sightings, to holiday lights and gift shopping— Holly Jolly Hamilton is in full swing. “Holly Jolly Hamilton is really a...
ODNR awards $17 million to transform abandoned mine lands
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will grant $17 million to encourage economic and community development across Appalachian Ohio. Pending federal approval for the recommended Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER) projects, the Division of Mineral Resources Management (MRM) will fund six projects that eliminate hazards left behind by historical mining activity and/or improve areas with abandoned mine lands in six counties.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
Christmas Free Sale is Saturday at local church
A Christmas Free Sale, open to anyone in need of Christmas presents for family members, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Good News Gathering in Hillsboro. Families can pick up a limited number of toys for their children and an unlimited number of other items. Kids will be able to shop for their parents.
Summer internship opportunity for local college students
PIKETON- Fluor-BWXT (FBP) is currently accepting internship applications for summer 2023. The FBP internship program provides college students from a wide range of educational programs the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in their chosen field of study. Students interested in pursuing an internship at FBP must meet the following criteria:
Police: Lancaster woman responsible for dozens of Instacart thefts in Groveport
GROVEPORT, Ohio — The Groveport Police Department says a Lancaster woman is responsible for scamming as many as 100 people using the Instacart grocery app. The suspect is not being named because she has not officially been charged yet. Tammy Rodich of Canal Winchester says she was a faithful...
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. A deputy responded to the 100 block of Kennedy Boulevard after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigating, the parties involved had separated. No charges were filed. A resident of the 6900 block of East New Market Road...
