Man accused of shooting, killing woman and stealing her Mercedes-Benz arrested in Guilford County: CMPD

By Daniel Pierce, Ciara Lankford
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, in connection to the fatal shooting of a Charlotte woman back in October, CMPD said.

The shooting and robbery happened on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, shortly before 10:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of Snow Lane.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found Ahylea Willard, 32, with an apparent gunshot wound in an apartment complex grassy area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mexican officials say Shanquella Robinson died from ‘direct attack’; arrest warrant obtained

Her jewelry and her Mercedes-Benz C250 had been stolen, police believe by her alleged killer.

Court documents reveal that authorities believed Tyquaqon Parker shot and killed Willard.

Parker is accused of holding Willard at gunpoint and threatening her for her vehicle before he allegedly shot and killed her.

Documents read:

“On or about the date of the offense shown and, in the county . . . the defendant unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did steal, take, and carry away another’s personal property, Mercedes Benz of the value of 20,000 from the person and presence of Ahylea Michelle Willard. The defendant committed this act by means of and assault consisting of having in possession and threatening the use of a firearm to wit, 45mm whereby the life of Ahylea Michelle Willard was threatened and endangered.”

Mary McMaster, Willard’s mother, told Queen City News that she does not know Parker and does not know if there is another connection between Parker and her daughter.

“She was love. She loved everybody; she helped everybody. She was loved,” McMaster told Queen City News back in October.

McMaster, who lives in Randolph County, said she discovered the news of her daughter’s death as she left church Sunday morning, Oct. 23.

The sermon that morning was from Isaiah 65:22.

She had spoken with her daughter Saturday night, a two-minute conversation because she simply felt the pull to do so.

“I just felt this urge to call her. I called her,” Mary said. “‘Baby girl, what you doing?’ She said, ‘I’m out eating.’ I said, ‘I’m not going to hold you. I just want you to know that I love you, and I want you to be safe.’ I wish I would’ve stayed on longer.”

On Monday, Nov. 28, members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Greensboro PD VCAT, and the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tyquawon Parker, 27, in Guilford County, on outstanding warrants for the following: murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by a felon.

He also faces charges from the Piedmont-Triad for the alleged theft of a firearm back in August.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 39

Steven Hairston
4d ago

for a car? with GPS on it? that requires some of the most expensive maintenance you'll find in a car? his new name will be Mercedes once he gets to his new home. yup, Mercedes-Bends 🤣🤣

Reply(6)
29
Darrell Walker
4d ago

people work and struggle to make a living and people like this guy comes along and takes it for what to go to prision for the rest there lives .what he accomplished doing this crime don't make since.women got to stay away from these loosers.

Reply(1)
24
Dorothy Crawford
4d ago

such a beautiful girl 💞 sorry for her mom lord I feel her pain I too lost my handsome son on a no good woman that I forbid him to marry too she killed him last year I am still in pain these killers don't know what they do to us as parents taking our precious 💞 children life

Reply(2)
22
FOX8 News

