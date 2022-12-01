Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
NJ Green-Lights Weed Consumption Sites, Cops Nab $8M In Cannabis, France Wants In On $2.6B Hemp Market
New Jersey Regulators Approve Rules For Marijuana Consumption Rules. New Jersey consumers are a step closer to enjoying cannabis consumption in public areas as regulators approved a set of rules on Friday for businesses seeking to operate them, reported Heady NJ. Besides requirements for areas where users will be able...
Benzinga
US Pharmacopeia Releases Cannabis Tool Kits To Help Industry Develop Medical Marijuana Consistency
The US Pharmacopeia (USP) released free its Cannabis Tool Kits resource guides and standards to help regulators, industry and researchers develop a robust framework for the consistent characterization of medical cannabis. The USP is an independent, scientific nonprofit organization focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
Benzinga
10 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry In 2023, From A Nasdaq CEO's Perspective
Five years ago, I decided to leverage the knowledge gained from my 13+ years in cannabis and propose some predictions for the cannabis industry for the upcoming year. When those predictions turned out to be largely accurate, sharing my predictions for the cannabis industry's upcoming year became an annual ritual covering topics ranging from legislation across the globe to emerging trends in marketplaces and business-consumer relationships.
Benzinga
Leaked Report: Cannabis' Increasing Potency Is Creating Mental Health And Regulatory Risks
In Washington state, a leaked report shows that high-potency cannabis products are creating new regulatory risks. The report, based on government-seized samples, shows that THC levels have skyrocketed in recent years, from around 4% to more than 15%. Not only have cannabis plants been bred to contain more of the...
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Benzinga
KRTL Teams Up With Yuhan To Develop Cannabinoid-Based Products For US And Korean Commercial Markets
KRTL International Corp and KRTL Biotech Inc., a wholly owned subsidiaries of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. KRTL have entered into a memorandum of understanding for the development of industry-differentiated commercial CBD and other cannabinoid based products with Yuhan Care, a subsidiary of Yuhan Corporation. “We’re honored to have Yuhan Care...
Benzinga
Want To Work In The Cannabis Industry? Connecticut Is Looking To Fill Lots Of Positions
Connecticut’s cannabis industry could generate more than 10,000 jobs in just a few years after the recreational market launches, according to a recent study conducted by Cannabis employment recruitment firm CannabizTeam, reported local media. According to the 2022 Tri-State Cannabis Salary Guide, 10,500 cannabis jobs could be created in the area by 2025.
Benzinga
Phinest Cannabis Introduced These Two Cultivars Into The Tissue Culture Roster
Phinest Cannabis entered into a new licensing agreement with Symbiotic Genetics. Under the agreement, Phinest nursery is granted a license for two cannabis cultivars, one exclusively, for sale to licensed cultivators and retailers throughout California. Trey Ish, president of Symbiotic Sacramento stated, "Symbiotic Genetics is very excited to team up...
Benzinga
Sam Bankman-Fried To Testify Before US House Committee After 'Learning and Reviewing' FTX Crash
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX FTT/USD, said in a tweet on Sunday that he intends on testifying before the U.S Committee once he finished "learning and reviewing" the events that resulted in the crash of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange. What Happened: The U.S. House Financial Services Committee has scheduled...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
107K+
Followers
187K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0