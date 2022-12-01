ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill

Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
10 Predictions For The Cannabis Industry In 2023, From A Nasdaq CEO's Perspective

Five years ago, I decided to leverage the knowledge gained from my 13+ years in cannabis and propose some predictions for the cannabis industry for the upcoming year. When those predictions turned out to be largely accurate, sharing my predictions for the cannabis industry's upcoming year became an annual ritual covering topics ranging from legislation across the globe to emerging trends in marketplaces and business-consumer relationships.
Exclusive: Musk’s Neuralink faces federal probe, employee backlash over animal tests

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations.
Want To Work In The Cannabis Industry? Connecticut Is Looking To Fill Lots Of Positions

Connecticut’s cannabis industry could generate more than 10,000 jobs in just a few years after the recreational market launches, according to a recent study conducted by Cannabis employment recruitment firm CannabizTeam, reported local media. According to the 2022 Tri-State Cannabis Salary Guide, 10,500 cannabis jobs could be created in the area by 2025.
Phinest Cannabis Introduced These Two Cultivars Into The Tissue Culture Roster

Phinest Cannabis entered into a new licensing agreement with Symbiotic Genetics. Under the agreement, Phinest nursery is granted a license for two cannabis cultivars, one exclusively, for sale to licensed cultivators and retailers throughout California. Trey Ish, president of Symbiotic Sacramento stated, "Symbiotic Genetics is very excited to team up...
