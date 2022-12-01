ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours

GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Benzinga

Why Agiliti Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Today

Agiliti Inc AGTI shares are trading higher by 14.01% to $19.69 Monday afternoon after it was announced on Friday the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Per S&P Dow Jones Indices, Agiliti, SJW Group SJW and Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, The Cato Corp. CATO and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Benzinga

Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation

With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga

RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds

Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
Benzinga

Why Science Applications International Shares Hit A New 52-Week High Today

Science Applications International Corp SAIC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 EPS and revenue guidance. What Else?. Science Applications reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 by 9.2 percent. The...
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric

On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga

VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
Benzinga

Starbucks Gets Downgraded Despite 'Excellent' Quarter: Here's Why

Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX have risen by around 15% over the past month. The Analyst: Deutsche Bank's Brian Mullan downgraded the rating for Starbucks from Buy to Hold, while raising the price target from $100 to $106. The Thesis: The Seattle-based company reported “excellent” earnings results in early November,...
Benzinga

Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector

As of the close of business on Friday, 12/2, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.28%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Takeda Pharmaceuti

On Friday, shares of Takeda Pharmaceuti TAK experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.34% to $14.82. The overall sentiment for TAK has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga

MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023

Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap

Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
Benzinga

XPO Logistics Analyst Slashes Price Target By 34%; Says Brokerage Separation Simplifies Story At XPO

Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of XPO Logistics Inc XPO and lowered the price target from $70 to $46. The rating follows the spin-off of the company’s brokerage business (RXO) which was completed on Nov. 1, leaving the N.A. LTL (Less Than Truck load) business and the European transport business as one entity.
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Verisign

On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital

Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...

