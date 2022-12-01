Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Target Bull Drops Stock To Buy Shares Of This Retailer Following 'Overreaction' To Earnings
Hightower Advisors' Stephanie Link believed one discount retailer's stock offered a buying opportunity so great, she was willing to sell one of her favorite names to jump in. What Happened: Link exited her position in Target Corporation TGT to raise cash to buy shares of Dollar General Corp DG. "I...
Why Iovance Biotherapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 19%? Here Are 40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Winc, Inc. WBEV rose 88.5% to $0.3901 after dropping over 23% on Friday. Winc, last month, posted a Q3 loss of $0.33 per share. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. CPHI surged 85.4% to $0.2072 after the company announced the acquisition of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device Project. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation NYMX...
Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours
GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
Why Agiliti Shares Are Seeing Blue Skies Today
Agiliti Inc AGTI shares are trading higher by 14.01% to $19.69 Monday afternoon after it was announced on Friday the company will join the S&P SmallCap 600. Per S&P Dow Jones Indices, Agiliti, SJW Group SJW and Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, The Cato Corp. CATO and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. DBD respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Benzinga
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
Benzinga
RXO Analyst Impressed With Tech-Enabled Growth, But Hesitant On Industry Headwinds
Raymond James analyst Felix Boeschen initiated coverage on RXO Inc RXO with a Market Perform rating on the shares. Following the spin-off from XPO Logistics, Inc.XPO, the analyst is assuming coverage of RXO, XPO’s technology enabled brokerage platform with exposure in truckload, heavy-goods Last Mile, forwarding and managed transportation.
Why Science Applications International Shares Hit A New 52-Week High Today
Science Applications International Corp SAIC shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter adjusted EPS and sales results and raised FY23 EPS and revenue guidance. What Else?. Science Applications reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.74 by 9.2 percent. The...
Benzinga
Short Volatility Alert: Emerson Electric
On Friday, shares of Emerson Electric EMR experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.29% to $96.87. The overall sentiment for EMR has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
Benzinga
VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply TSCO has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Tractor Supply. The company has an average price target of $224.4 with a high of $255.00 and a low of $200.00.
These Analysts Boost Price Targets On Lululemon Athletica Ahead Of Q3 Results
Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU is scheduled to release results for its third quarter fiscal 2022 on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Analysts expect Lululemon to report quarterly earnings of $1.96 per share, up from $1.62 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.81 billion.
Starbucks Gets Downgraded Despite 'Excellent' Quarter: Here's Why
Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX have risen by around 15% over the past month. The Analyst: Deutsche Bank's Brian Mullan downgraded the rating for Starbucks from Buy to Hold, while raising the price target from $100 to $106. The Thesis: The Seattle-based company reported “excellent” earnings results in early November,...
Benzinga
Short Interest Sector Focus: Industrials Sector
As of the close of business on Friday, 12/2, we captured the Top 10 Highest Short Interest % stocks within the Industrials sector. The average short interest for stocks within the Industrials sector stands at 2.28%. Therefore, the below stocks are showing a more pessimistic outlook than their peers within the respective sector.
Short Volatility Alert: Takeda Pharmaceuti
On Friday, shares of Takeda Pharmaceuti TAK experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -0.34% to $14.82. The overall sentiment for TAK has been Bullish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was...
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Spirit Realty Cap
Within the last quarter, Spirit Realty Cap SRC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Spirit Realty Cap. The company has an average price target of $42.75 with a high of $50.00 and a low of $37.00.
XPO Logistics Analyst Slashes Price Target By 34%; Says Brokerage Separation Simplifies Story At XPO
Raymond James analyst Patrick Tyler Brown reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of XPO Logistics Inc XPO and lowered the price target from $70 to $46. The rating follows the spin-off of the company’s brokerage business (RXO) which was completed on Nov. 1, leaving the N.A. LTL (Less Than Truck load) business and the European transport business as one entity.
Short Volatility Alert: Verisign
On Friday, shares of Verisign VRSN experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went down -1.21% to $202.1. The overall sentiment for VRSN has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Buy. The volatility alert was produced...
Benzinga
Analyst Ratings for Silvergate Capital
Over the past 3 months, 20 analysts have published their opinion on Silvergate Capital SI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Comments / 0