Family, friends, teammates and supporters gathered near the ninth green of the Florida Keys Country Club’s golf course on Nov. 28 to watch one of Marathon’s top local talents declare his official intentions to continue his career at the next level. As the Dolphins’ unquestioned top golfer throughout the season – and one of the premier talents in the Keys – senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer fielded nearly 20 college offers before signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Division 1 Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

10 HOURS AGO