keysweekly.com
MARATHON’S TOP GOLFER FISHER COLEMAN-SAYER SIGNS WITH MOUNT ST. MARY’S UNIVERSITY
Family, friends, teammates and supporters gathered near the ninth green of the Florida Keys Country Club’s golf course on Nov. 28 to watch one of Marathon’s top local talents declare his official intentions to continue his career at the next level. As the Dolphins’ unquestioned top golfer throughout the season – and one of the premier talents in the Keys – senior Fisher Coleman-Sayer fielded nearly 20 college offers before signing a National Letter of Intent to play for Division 1 Mount St. Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.
keysweekly.com
SPCA’S PARADE OF PAWS CROWNS PET ROYALTY ON DEC. 10
The Florida Keys SPCA is gearing up for its ninth annual Parade of Paws from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Higgs Beach Dog Park. The event celebrates all the dogs in the Key West and Lower Keys community while raising money for the SPCA’s shelter pets.
keysweekly.com
WHO APPLIED TO BE KEY WEST’S NEXT CITY MANAGER?
Forty-three people have applied for the Key West city manager position, including a few locally familiar names — former mayor Morgan McPherson, former planning director Thaddeus Cohen and retired Army Col. Abe Conn. (Additional applicants may be local residents, but due to potential similarity in names, the Keys Weekly...
keysweekly.com
‘TIS THE SEASON TO SUPPORT MARC’S CHRISTMAS TREE LOT & HOLIDAY SHOP
It’s beginning to look — and smell — a lot like Christmas on Seminary Street in Key West. MARC’s Christmas tree lot and holiday shop opened, as always, the day after Thanksgiving. The scent of fir trees fills the air, and makes even a hot Key...
