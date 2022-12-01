Read full article on original website
Related
How to change ringtone on an Android phone
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using the same ringtone as your co-workers, employees, friends, or family members can be confusing. Or maybe you find that the default ringtone on your budget Android phone isn't for you. Android allows you to change the ringtone and assign a custom tune for a specific contact. When the default ringtone on your Android phone is too basic, is the same as everyone else's, or is just something that doesn't fit your personality, change it. You can either pick one of the built-in ringtones or select a custom tune from the file manager.
How to check if your text was read on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most communication apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and the default Google Messages on the best budget Android phones allow you to see if someone read your text. When your friends, family, or co-workers make lame excuses about missing your messages, use the tricks below to tell if the person has checked your text.
What’s new in Google Chrome 109 Beta
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google Chrome is the predominant browser these days, and it’s available on pretty much every device in every form factor. The company keeps things running smoothly with four-weekly updates. Some of these bring bigger changes while others are focused on adding new web technologies for developers to take advantage of. Chrome 109 brings enhancements in both areas, as you can look forward to more Material You progress and some new developer options.
Google's working to speed up Pixel software update install times
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Back in the day, installing an OTA update on a Pixel meant downtime of at least 10 to 15 minutes as the device would boot into recovery mode and restart a couple of times during the process. The introduction of Seamless Updates with Android 7.0 Nougat changed that, and Google has been tweaking the update mechanism ever since. Thanks to these (yet-to-be-officially-mandated) improvements, your Pixel now installs a software update in the background on a secondary virtual system partition and switches to it with a reboot, reducing the total downtime to just a few minutes. But the fact that an install can take as long as 20 minutes still remains the biggest hurdle to tackle. A new set of patches submitted to the Android Open Source Project gerrit indicates that Google wants to change that.
How to make your favorite song a ringtone on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The ability to choose a custom ringtone was groundbreaking in the early days of the smartphone era. Now it's just one of the countless features supported by all the best Android phones. Even though ringtone customization can get lost in the sea of smartphone magic, it's worth knowing how to do it. This simple process won't take long, and it's bound to brighten your day from time to time.
Vendor certificate leak could give malware full control over Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Android, not all apps have the same privileges and levels of access to your favorite Android phone. The operating system assigns different levels of permissions using unique user IDs (UIDs). This whole system is built on certificates that are given out by app developers and device manufacturers, helping prove that software and Android versions are legitimate. The trouble starts when these certificates leak out, and bad actors can sign their malware to look like legitimate system apps. That’s exactly what seems to have happened to a number of vendors’ platform certificates, which are in circulation and used by bad actors.
OnePlus is making a mechanical keyboard that you can buy next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While OnePlus may be primarily known as a smartphone manufacturer, the brand has spent the last few years expanding its portfolio to headphones, smartwatches, and accessories plus there are even rumors of the company introducing its first Android tablet. In a surprise move, OnePlus has now announced it will be making a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with the established brand Keychron.
AI art, a viral social network, and a port of a massive battle royal lead Google's best apps for 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. As we head into the final month of the year, it's time to start handing out some superlatives to the gadgets, products, apps, and entertainment we loved in 2022. Just a month after opening up voting in the Users' Choice categories, it's Google's turn. If you've been wondering what made for the best games and apps on the Play Store this year, wonder no further.
How to use Spotify on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Spotify is one of the most popular playlist music apps accessible on most platforms, tripling in revenue over the last five years from 2021, but impressively you still don't have to pay a single cent to enjoy the core features Spotify has to offer. Spotify offers plenty of features tailored to Android users, even while pairing well with your favorite wireless earbuds. In today's guide we walk you through how to install the Spotify app, register for a new account, and play Spotify on your Android device.
Here's your first look at the Google Pixel 7a
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are still Google's latest and greatest smartphones, but we're already excited for the future. Considering how fantastic both devices are, the promise of a Pixel 7a is just too alluring. A cheaper, smaller Pixel 7 could make for one of the best phones for 2023, especially considering early reports suggest some big improvements to the display, camera, and even wireless charging. If you've been dying for an early glimpse at Google's next-gen budget-friendly phone, you don't have to wait for the new year for a preview.
Google Keep's new two-pane layout is hitting more tablets
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In September, we heard that, along with Wear OS redesigns, Google Keep was due to get a refreshed tablet layout in the near future. That rollout's been ongoing for weeks now, but it seems like it's finally going mainstream: 9to5Google reports seeing the new layout on their Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, and several of us at AP have it, too.
Google's free VPN offer has finally started reaching Pixel 7 phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are only a few months old, but have already cemented their positions among the best Android phones you can buy today. Both are loaded to the gills with new hardware and software features, but there's one that's been conspicuously missing. Back when the phones launched, Google promised that owners of the new Pixels would eventually get to enjoy free Google One VPN for five years — and now that offer is finally rolling out.
Synology brings your family photos to the living room TV
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Synology Photos is among the best Google Photos alternatives that allow you to host all your photos without spending anything extra on a monthly subscription if you own one of Synology's top consumer NAS units. It also helps that the Synology app mimics many of Google Photos’s smart features, such as facial detection. Now, you can do all that on a big screen with the native Synology Photos app available for your living room TV.
Samsung is getting branding ready for 'Superfast' charging
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you look at the best Android phones coming from China, you might know that companies like to get jazzy about the branding for their ultra-fast charging tech. OnePlus and OPPO have VOOC charging — formerly known as Warp Charge on OnePlus smartphones — while Realme has Dart Charging and variants such as UltraDart. Samsung hasn't done anything like that. A new report indicates that the company might be about to, though, perhaps signaling it could get serious about fast charging, an aspect where its products have notably been lacking.
Android TV 13 is ready for prime time with plenty of behind-the-scenes changes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Unlike Android betas on your phone — which invite practically anyone with a modern Pixel device to give it a go — Android TV's annual rounds of preview software aren't quite as easy to access. When Android TV 13 arrived on the scene earlier this year, we were excited to give it a whirl. Unfortunately, you needed a specific piece of dev-focused hardware to get that far. The second beta was even more restricted, limiting installs solely to emulators. While that difficulty isn't changing today, Android TV 13 is finally out of beta, bringing us one step closer to actually experiencing the latest version of Google's big-screen OS.
Samsung updates the Galaxy A13 5G to Android 13, in a nice bit of symmetry
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Of all the companies deploying Android 13 updates to their devices right now, Samsung is showing everybody else how to get things done, delivering its One UI 5 update based on Android 13 to the flagship Galaxy S22 series late last month. We've since seen updates come to last year's Galaxy S21 series, and now they're trickling down to the company’s budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G and A51 models.
New features are coming to that Pixel Watch you bought over Black Friday
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Pixel Watch, like many of Google's products, launched with a pretty robust feature set, but also a promise that more functionality would be coming soon. Today, Google's drawing attention to a handful of updates that are landing in the near future, ranging in importance from novel to potentially lifesaving.
Google’s Messages app sounds different now
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. In the last couple of months, we have seen Google make several changes to the way its Messages app works. The app comes preloaded on all Pixel phones and is also a popular default messaging app on several third-party Android brands. The app recently gained a new icon and now, Google has changed the chimes when you send and receive a message.
Save up to $60 on Google’s ultra-fast Nest Wifi Pro mesh network routers
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Despite its name, the Nest Wifi Pro is actually an novice-accessible Wi-Fi 6E mesh router made to be easy to set up and manage. Alone it can cover up to 2200 sq ft, and additional Pros can be added to expand the coverage.
Google's Pixel Watch December update is headed out OTA with a bunch of fixes
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Today's the first Monday of the month, and Google is extra busy this time around: Pixel phones aren't just getting their latest Android security updates, and we've got a full-blow Pixel Feature Drop landing. But the fun isn't just constrained to Google's phones, and the company took a little time to talk about new Pixel Watch features that are just around the corner. While we've got to wait until the new year to try our things like fall detection, there is a fresh Pixel Watch firmware update on its way to the wearable right now, delivering a handful of bug fixes.
Android Police
Oakland, CA
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.https://www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0