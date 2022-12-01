Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win
The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season
The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
Thank you, JV! Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets: sources
Justin Verlander had 86 million reasons to leave the place where he won two championships. Now, get to know when 'Stros fans may get to see pitch next.
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job
Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership
The Wichita Wind Surge on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
FanSided
