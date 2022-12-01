ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Cowboys Receive Devastating Injury News After Big Win

The Dallas Cowboys picked up another dominant victory in Week 13, this time on Sunday Night Football over the Indianapolis Colts. Dallas won the game 54-19, scoring a franchise-record 33 points in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. It was the third time in five games...
Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season

The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job

Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
