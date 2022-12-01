ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash

A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
KYTV

Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
KOLR10 News

Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A weeks-long search for a trailer belonging to a Springfield animal rescue ended in disappointment. On November 19, one person hooked the trailer up to an SUV, and another drove off. The driver and the other man in the video are Daniel Butts and Robert Hopkins. Greene and Webster County deputies arrested the […]
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday

Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
KYTV

Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
KOLR10 News

Fire closes Burger King in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
KYTV

Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
KOLR10 News

Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family. Upon further investigation, two people were […]
KYTV

Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
KYTV

Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend. Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the...
ksgf.com

Win Tickets to RK Shows Gun Show

Text the letters “rk” to 417-447-5743 for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the RK Shows Springfield Gun Show happening this weekend, Saturday December 10th and Sunday December 11th, at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds!. If you are a gun collector or are a hunting enthusiast,...
KOLR10 News

Faulty meters cause unexpected charges for some CU customers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Around 500 Springfield City Utilities customers will soon be receiving a notice that their gas or water meter wasn’t reading correctly and how they will be charged. Brent Baker with CU said equipment issues happen from time to time. Recently, a team has been working to investigate metering and billing more closely […]
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Driver identified following a fatal car crash in north Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- One woman has died after two cars crashed on Glenstone near the Interstate 44 (I-44) eastbound ramp. According to the Springfield Police Department, Rita Deckard, 57, of Marshfield, drove a red 2009 Toyota Scion XB southbound on Glenstone around 3:00 Saturday afternoon. Deckard made a turn on the I44 ramp when a red […]

