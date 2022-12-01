Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in December
Berkshire Hathaway's oil sector investments have paid off. Kraft Heinz can provide a tasty dividend thanks to its portfolio of well-known international brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Bought This 1 Stock to Start 2022, Should You Buy It Before the Year's End?
After amassing a huge cash reserve over the past few years, Warren Buffett went on a shopping spree in 2022. PC maker HP is a classic Buffett stock because it generates steady profits and throws off lots of cash. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
3 Good Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends
E-commerce and fintech powerhouse MercadoLibre is still growing fast despite economic challenges. You may have never heard of Embracer Group, but it has worked on lots of familiar titles in the game industry. The luxury home furnishings segment is having a tough year, but RH still has a lot going...
Motley Fool
Is Your Investment Portfolio Down Big? 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Brookfield Infrastructure operates an extensive portfolio of various infrastructure assets around the world. Deere is at the top of its game and showing no signs of slowing down. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks I'm Never Selling
Selling a stock doesn't make much sense if you think it will keep rising for years to come. Innovative Industrial Properties will likely pay out a larger and larger dividend over time. Costco should continue attracting loyal customers by providing cheap and effective products. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Amazon, Okta, and Roku Stocks All Slumped Monday
The latest read on the services economy was unexpectedly strong. The Federal Reserve is trying to cool red-hot inflation with rising interest rates. Wall Street fears the Fed's campaign to cool economic growth will continue, sending stocks lower. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Why Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Kinder Morgan Stocks Dropped on Monday
Oil prices dropped on Monday, and energy stocks followed. Saudi Arabia is cutting prices on oil exported to Asia and Northern Europe -- while in the U.S., gasoline prices are also falling. These volatile prices are pushing energy stocks down to attractive levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Brookfield Renewable has been a tremendous wealth creator over the years. Enbridge has lots of fuel to continue growing shareholder value. National Retail Properties has steadily grown its dividend over the decades. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
Why Taboola Stock Skyrocketed This Week
A major online publisher chose Taboola to power its digital ad platform. The deal comes at a time when marketers are desperately searching for new ad formats. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Nelnet Stock Jumped 10.6% in November
Nelnet posted strong third-quarter earnings in November and is outperforming most financial stocks year to date. President Biden's debt forgiveness plan was put on hold last month, but it could have an impact on the stock if approved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Were Monday's Key Movers
Stock markets fell on worries about Fed monetary policy. Universal Display stock rose after the company made a new supply and licensing agreement with Samsung Display. VF Corp.'s CEO retired, and the apparel company cut its guidance. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
If You Bought 100 Shares of Johnson & Johnson 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend annually for 60 consecutive years. The company is on track for a seventh consecutive year of revenue growth. Johnson & Johnson will spin off its consumer healthcare segment next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in December
Cloud computing is expected to be worth an estimated $1.5 trillion by 2030. The Trade Desk is benefiting from the growth of the cloud-based digital ad market. Amazon continues to be a cloud services leader and is increasing profit from AWS. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Motley Fool
Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today
The strong data was surprising, given that several cloud software companies gave cautious outlooks this earnings season. Slowing growth and higher rates are an adverse combination for software stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
The 2 Best Stocks to Buy for Dividend Growth This December
Dividend growth stocks have historically produced the best returns. Prologis and NextEra Energy Partners have delivered strong dividend growth in recent years. They should be able to continue delivering above-average dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Motley Fool
65% of American Investors Say a Drop in Inflation Would Make Them More Financially Confident. But When Will That Happen?
If you're tired of rampant inflation, you're certainly not alone. Inflation has been hammering consumers for well over a year. While there are signs that it's slowing down (including a 0.5% drop from September to October), we're not there yet. It's been a tough year for investors. Not only has...
Motley Fool
Why General Electric, Johnson Controls, and Deere Stocks Dropped on Monday
Strong employment numbers last week sparked worries about additional Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. New ISM data Monday is reinforcing those fears among industrial stock investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
3 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings
If you want to grow your savings, you have to invest. Be mindful of fees when choosing your investments. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Retail Trends, a Commodity to Watch, and Gift-Giving Tips
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analyst Asit...
Motley Fool
Why ASML, Applied Materials, and Lam Research Rallied in November
ASML held its Investor Day, at which it increased its long-term outlook. Applied Materials delivered better-than-expected earnings and guidance. Warren Buffett bought into the semiconductor sector for the first time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Comments / 0