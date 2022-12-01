MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Camryn Bynum jumped in front of New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis for the fourth-down interception just in front of the goal line, preserving another harrowing Minnesota Vikings victory. The second-year safety added that highlight with 10 seconds left to the collection of well-timed stops and game-ending turnovers the Vikings (10-2) have used to effectively minimize their big-play vulnerability on defense this season. Their perfect record in nine games decided by eight points or fewer has been made possible by a defense that has taken the bend-not-break mantra to a whole new level. “Honestly if we can win, I don’t give a damn, even though we want to bury them and close it out when we can,” linebacker Eric Kendricks said. “These teams are really good. They have players that can play too. We have 10 wins. Everybody’s gunning for us and knows that we’re a target, so we’re getting everybody’s best to the very last second.”

19 MINUTES AGO