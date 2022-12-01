Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Why Prince William Will Have 'Crisis Talks' With King Charles When He Returns
For the first time in eight years — and the first with their new titles — William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, traveled to the U.S. to promote a cause they feel strongly about. The Earthshot Prize awards, honoring innovators in environmental rescue, were created by the prince in 2021, and this year's ceremony took place in Boston. Some thought that William and Catherine might use the trip to repair the royal family's image, in light of their family's portrayal in "The Crown" and the accusations made against the palace by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. But the opportunity was marred when Lady Susan Hussey, former lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth and a godmother to William, left her post after making racially charged comments to a Black charity leader (via Newsweek).
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Y2K-Inspired Jelly Nails Are Coming Back In Style
When something becomes outdated, it's only a matter of time before it re-emerges back in style — even when we wish it wouldn't, like the dreaded low-rise jeans. But Y2K fashion staples are back with a vengeance. We're talking about mini skirts, head-to-toe denim, and velour tracksuits. The return...
Meghan And Harry Accused Of Bringing Cameras Into Off-Limits Area Of Buckingham Palace
If the phrase "going out with a bang" was personified in the year 2022, the poster children could very well be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The highly-publicized couple has given the media a field day with everything from their appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral to Markle's "Archetypes" podcast launching, and perhaps most anticipating, their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" will reportedly start streaming on December 8.
Why Adding Ashwagandha Powder To Your Coffee Will Give It A Healthy Boost
You might wake up in the mornings needing that extra boost to start your day. For many people, drinking coffee every morning covers the bases for this. In fact, coffee itself can offer many health benefits for your well being (via Healthline). The most obvious one is perhaps the fact that it can boost your energy levels because of its caffeine. It can also reduce your risk of type 2 diabetes. Additionally, coffee can also help improve your brain health, lower your risk of depression, help you with weight management, and even increase your expected life longevity.
What Is Wardrobe Envy And How Does It Affect Your Friendships?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. At one time or another, we're all driven by a need to "Keep up with the Joneses," a phrase which originated from a long-running Arthur R. "Pop" Momand comic strip (via The New York Times). However, Momand's work came prior to social media, an invention which has made besting your neighbors and, nowadays, your neighbor's neighbors, even more impossible. According to Nelson W Aldrich Jr, author of 1988's "Old Money: The Mythology of Wealth in America," envy is "the almost frantic sense of emptiness inside oneself, as if the pump of one's heart were sucking on air," per Psychology Today.
Meghan And Harry's Archewell Foundation Is Undergoing Big Leadership Changes
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been under the spotlight recently as the teaser and trailer for their new Netflix docuseries were released this past week. From the snippets, it seems that the series will focus on the couple's departure from the royal family due to growing pressures against Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. She is seen crying, while Prince Harry states that he didn't want "history to repeat itself," making a parallel with the "pain and suffering" his mother Princess Diana experienced (via Netflix).
How To Use Sunflower Oil For Soothed, Hydrated Skin
When our skin is buttery-smooth and soft to the touch, it's the best feeling in the world. Not only does having soft skin look great, making sure your skin stays moisturized is one way to keep it in good health (via Mayo Clinic.) But as the weather turns colder, it...
Sources Say Sussexes Launched A 'Coordinated Campaign' To Upstage William And Catherine's US Tour
Prince William and Princess Catherine's highly anticipated visit to the United States is receiving mixed reviews. On the positive side, during a meet-and-greet in Boston, the Prince of Wales made a royal fan's day by talking to her mother via cell phone. "He said, 'Hello, Mallory!' I couldn't believe he...
Why Royal Insiders Believe Meghan And Harry Have Declared 'War' On The Royal Family
As if 2022 couldn't be a busier year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary is airing just in time before the new year. The former royals has been the subject of scrutiny in the media since their marriage in 2018, which also reportedly caused some strife for the royal family. Now that the trailer of their docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," officially dropped, people are talking about the highly-anticipated show which will attempt to give a close look into the lives of the couple, who stepped down from their titles in early 2021.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0