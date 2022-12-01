Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Employee accused of letting juveniles fight at Monroe County Children's Detention Center
Rush, N.Y. — A now-former employee at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, following a police investigation. John Kanu, 23, of Greece, is accused of allowing two juveniles to engage in 'slap boxing,' a type of sparring in which...
13 WHAM
Former Children's Detention Center employee arrested
Rush, N.Y. — An arrest has been made as result of a Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigation at the Children's Detention Center on Rush Scottsville Road in Rush. On November 23 Monroe County staff say they were made aware of a violation of rules at the detention center. Senior...
13 WHAM
Park Avenue rape suspect indicted
Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of raping one woman and attempting to rape three others in the Park Avenue neighborhood has been indicted on several charges. BACKGROUND: Man charged for string of sexual assault incidents in Park Ave. neighborhood in Rochester | Park Avenue rape suspect pleads not guilty.
13 WHAM
Interfaith prayer service held in wake of recent racist vandalism and arson in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — The Bethlehem Lutheran Church held an Interfaith Prayer Service on Saturday in the wake to the recent incidents in Perinton involving racist vandalism and arson that allegedly took place over Thanksgiving weekend. Residents shared a time of interfaith prayer and music with the theme ‘United in...
13 WHAM
Shop With A Cop event gives children positive experiences with officers
Victor, N.Y. — Ontario County PBA Back the Blue collaborated with local law enforcement, Eastview Mall, and Dick’s House of Sport to hold their annual Shop With A Cop event on Sunday. The event partners an Ontario County school-aged child with a volunteer from law enforcement to provide...
13 WHAM
Man arrested after assaulting police officers in Geneva
Geneva, N.Y. — Geneva Police responded to the Geneva City Hall for the report of an assault-in-progress around 7:40 p.m. on Friday. When they arrived, officers learned that a man had struck an individual with a closed fist during the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. Officers quickly located the suspect,...
13 WHAM
Annual 'Lights On For Life' Motorcade Event honors DWI victims and their families
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Imported Driving, and family members of DWI victims held their annual ‘Lights On For Life’ motorcade on Saturday. The event honored DWI victims and their families while also teaching people about the dangers and consequences of drugged...
13 WHAM
12-year-old murder victim laid to rest
Rochester, N.Y. — Born on Christmas, loved ones believe Juan Lopez was the gift that day in 2009. His life ended just a few weeks shy of his 13th birthday. Juan will never know what it's like to be a teenager. BACKGROUND: 'I just wish he had one more...
13 WHAM
Family calls for justice for Rochester woman who died after workplace assault
The family of Brittni Iverson honored her Friday afternoon, after an unexpected tragedy shattered their world. Hundreds of people gathered on Dewey Avenue, in front of the place where Iverson worked, releasing pink and white balloons — her favorite colors — in her memory. "Brittni has always been...
13 WHAM
RPD: Man recovering after being stabbed on Saratoga Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital around 9:11 p.m. for the report of a walk-in stabbing victim on Friday. The victim, a man in his 30's, was stabbed at least once in his upper body. He is currently being treated at RGH for his...
13 WHAM
Man in critical condition after overnight shooting on Monroe Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to the area of Monroe Avenue and Amherst Street for the report of a man shot around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, 27-year-old man on Amherst Street. He had been shot at least once in the upper body.
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
13 WHAM
Hochul announces $10 million downtown revitalization effort in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday a $10 million plan to revitalize a once-bustling section of downtown Rochester that's fallen into disrepair over the years. The plan includes five projects, with $4 million going toward transforming the corner of Main Street and Clinton Avenue. The money will...
13 WHAM
2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
13 WHAM
SUNY Board of Trustees announces new chancellor
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — The SUNY Board of Trustees has chosen a new chancellor. John King served as secretary of education under former President Barack Obama in the last year of his term. Just last year, he ran as a democrat in Maryland's gubernatorial primary. The governor's press office...
13 WHAM
Food pantry relaunches to help with surge in grocery prices
Rochester, N.Y. — A local food pantry is relaunching after being at the Church of Love Faith Center for over 25 years. In the last two months the food pantry has been renovated to give it a relaunch with a more focused approach within their district. Organizers say as...
13 WHAM
Genesee Brew House lights Keg Tree after two-year hiatus
Rochester, N.Y. — A holiday tradition returned to the Genesee Brew House on Friday. After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the Brew House was able to host its Keg Tree Lighting event. More than 500 empty kegs, stacked nearly three stories high, covered with more than 30,000...
13 WHAM
Cartons for Christmas returns to help families in need
Spencerport, N.Y. — Volunteers in Spencerport making a difference for families that are struggling this holiday season. Every year a group of local churches host 'Cartons for Christmas'- where hundreds of community members come together to collect food and gift donations. On Saturday, the group delivered cartons full of...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Honoring a life
Dansville, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on Marian Kennell. We honored Marian once before on her 90th birthday-and this week- Dansville Rotarians honored Marian with the presentation of a Paul Harris fellow. "Absolutely stunned- but very very grateful to the people who would think of me in this...
13 WHAM
Roc Holiday Village off to a windy start
Rochester, N.Y. — After over a month of preparation, the annual Roc Holiday Village is underway. The second windy event this week caused cancelled reservations and a delayed opening. However, it didn't stop day two of the annual Roc Holiday Village. Co-founder Kelli Marsh says safety is their top...
