Morning Brief: Beautiful Takeout Presentation, Holiday Delivery Woes & More

Off The Top: While recently posing in front of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, a 10-year-old boy broke down into wailing sobs when his parents surprised him with tickets to his first-ever Raptors game, per a now-viral video clip. For local basketball fans of a certain vintage, the Raptors could've only elicited such a response by using the No. 1 overall pick to draft surly power forward Andrea Bargnani.
A Flight Crew Detained For Months In The Dominican Is Back In Canada & It Was 'Traumatic'

A flight crew that was detained in the Dominican Republic for seven months is now back home in Canada after hundreds of kilograms of narcotics were found on their plane. In a statement, Toronto-based charter airline Pivot Airlines called their return home a relief as the crew of five landed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Thursday night and were reunited with their families.
Alberta Housing Prices Are Predicted To Rise In 2023 As More People Move To The Province

If you're looking to buy a house in 2023, it might be good to do it sooner rather than later as house prices are set to increase in parts of Alberta next year. According to RE/MAX's 2023 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report, Alberta home prices are set to get more expensive in 2023, with average sale prices increasing in both Calgary and Edmonton.
A 21-Year-Old TikTok Star From Toronto Died 'Unexpectedly' & Tributes Are Pouring In

A Toronto-based influencer, with nearly 1 million TikTok followers, died suddenly in the morning hours of November 24, 2022, and people are sending in their tributes. Megha Thakur, known to have spread messages of body positivity and self-love all over social media, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to an Instagram caption written by her parents.
Canadian TikToker Shares How She Went From Cutting Hair To Making $4M On Social Media

This content creator from Vancouver, B.C. is the second-highest paid TikToker in all of Canada, and here's how she accidentally made it a full-time career. Before becoming an internet sensation, Kris Collins was a regular hairdresser that lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Narcity,...

