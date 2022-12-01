Read full article on original website
Narcity
A Newcomer Shared How His Habits Have Changed Since Experiencing Canadian Winter (VIDEO)
Adjusting to life in a new country definitely has its challenges, but adjusting to weather you've never experienced comes with unique problems. Over on TikTok, Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) has been sharing what his life in Canada is like with his over 200K followers since arriving as a refugee from Ukraine.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Beautiful Takeout Presentation, Holiday Delivery Woes & More
Off The Top: While recently posing in front of Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, a 10-year-old boy broke down into wailing sobs when his parents surprised him with tickets to his first-ever Raptors game, per a now-viral video clip. For local basketball fans of a certain vintage, the Raptors could've only elicited such a response by using the No. 1 overall pick to draft surly power forward Andrea Bargnani.
Narcity
A Flight Crew Detained For Months In The Dominican Is Back In Canada & It Was 'Traumatic'
A flight crew that was detained in the Dominican Republic for seven months is now back home in Canada after hundreds of kilograms of narcotics were found on their plane. In a statement, Toronto-based charter airline Pivot Airlines called their return home a relief as the crew of five landed at Toronto Pearson Airport on Thursday night and were reunited with their families.
Narcity
Here's What I Spend Monthly In Calgary & How It Compares To When I Was Living In London
When I moved to Alberta from London almost 18 months ago, a huge part of the decision was the cost. As much as I loved living in London, it was pretty damn expensive. Most of the time, I couldn't afford to go out to eat or head to the pub because basically all my money went to the necessities.
Narcity
Alberta Housing Prices Are Predicted To Rise In 2023 As More People Move To The Province
If you're looking to buy a house in 2023, it might be good to do it sooner rather than later as house prices are set to increase in parts of Alberta next year. According to RE/MAX's 2023 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report, Alberta home prices are set to get more expensive in 2023, with average sale prices increasing in both Calgary and Edmonton.
Narcity
A Giant 'Planet Santa' Has Returned To The Toronto Area With A Walk-Thru Workshop & 18 Trees
Forget about the North Pole, this GTA Santa has his own planet. A giant holiday installation has opened in a mall outside Toronto, and you can step into an all-out Christmas world. The Scarborough Town Centre has brought back its annual Planet Santa, which will be running until December 24,...
Narcity
A Toronto TikToker Shops At Target & Trader Joe's Every Month & Here's How She Does It
A Toronto TikToker goes to the U.S. to visit Trader Joe's and Target every month, and she grabs so many things that you can't get in Canada. Tara Michelle, a TikToker and YouTuber, posted a couple of videos on social media to share how she gets access to treats and home decor that many other Canadians wish they had.
Narcity
Air Canada Was Named The Best Airline In North America – But Passengers Seem To Disagree
Air Canada just received high praise for its service and cabins, although not all passengers seem to agree with the award. Air Canada was named the "Best Airline in North America" on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive year the carrier has received the recognition. The airline received the award from...
Narcity
Lotto Max Winning Numbers For Friday, December 2 Are In & It's A $15 Million Jackpot
The Lotto Max winning numbers have been released so get your tickets and check your numbers to see if you're a winner of the jackpot or even just a free play. With this Lotto Max draw on Friday, December 2, there is a $15 million jackpot that's up for grabs!
Narcity
A 21-Year-Old TikTok Star From Toronto Died 'Unexpectedly' & Tributes Are Pouring In
A Toronto-based influencer, with nearly 1 million TikTok followers, died suddenly in the morning hours of November 24, 2022, and people are sending in their tributes. Megha Thakur, known to have spread messages of body positivity and self-love all over social media, died "suddenly and unexpectedly," according to an Instagram caption written by her parents.
Narcity
Canucks Are Sharing What A Canadian 'Forrest Gump' Movie Would Be Like & It Sounds Perfect
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've likely seen (or at least heard of) Forrest Gump, the story of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who witnesses and unwittingly plays a part in the unfolding of several historical American events. The movie, which stars Tom Hanks in...
Narcity
Toronto's New Northern Lights Christmas Festival Is Now Open & Here's A First Look (VIDEO)
There's a brand new spot to get in the Christmas spirit in Toronto. Filled with twinkling lights, larger-than-life decor, and endless photo ops, this holiday festival is worth putting on your winter gear for. Northern Lights is a new, immersive outdoor holiday experience located at Grand Bizarre. The dazzling event...
Narcity
Canadian TikToker Shares How She Went From Cutting Hair To Making $4M On Social Media
This content creator from Vancouver, B.C. is the second-highest paid TikToker in all of Canada, and here's how she accidentally made it a full-time career. Before becoming an internet sensation, Kris Collins was a regular hairdresser that lost her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with Narcity,...
